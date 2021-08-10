Wagner: Scale of Russian mercenary mission in Libya exposed

Ilya Barabanov & Nader Ibrahim - BBC News Russian & BBC News Arabic
·6 min read

A new BBC investigation has revealed the scale of operations by a shadowy Russian mercenary group in Libya's civil war, which includes links to war crimes and the Russian military.

A Samsung tablet left by a fighter for the Wagner group exposes its key role - as well as traceable fighter codenames.

And the BBC has a "shopping list" for state-of-the-art military equipment which expert witnesses say could only have come from Russian army supplies.

Russia denies any links to Wagner.

The group was first identified in 2014 when it was backing pro-Russian separatists in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Since then, it has been involved in regions including Syria, Mozambique, Sudan, and the Central African Republic.

Wagner's fighters appeared in Libya in April 2019 when they joined the forces of a rebel general, Khalifa Haftar, after he launched an attack on the UN-backed government in the capital, Tripoli. The conflict ended in a ceasefire in October 2020.

The group is notoriously secretive, but the BBC has managed to gain rare access to two former fighters. They revealed what type of person was joining Wagner - and its lack of any code of conduct.

There is little doubt that they kill prisoners - something one ex-fighter freely admits. "No-one wants an extra mouth to feed."

This supports other parts of the TV documentary - Haftar's Russian Mercenaries: Inside the Wagner Group - by BBC News Arabic and BBC News Russian. Its other revelations include evidence of suspected war crimes, including the intentional killing of civilians.

One Libyan villager describes how he played dead as his relatives were killed. His testimony helped the BBC team identify a suspected killer.

Describing another possible war crime, a Libyan government soldier also recalls how a comrade, his friend, surrendered to Wagner fighters but was shot twice in the stomach. The soldier has not seen him since, nor three other friends taken away at the same time.

Phone image of dead relative
A Libyan villager shows images of a relative who was killed. The villager says he survived himself by playing dead

The Samsung computer tablet also provides evidence of the mercenaries' involvement in the mining and booby-trapping of civilian areas.

Placing landmines without marking them is a war crime.

The revealing Samsung tablet

The tablet was left behind by an unknown Wagner fighter after the group's fighters retreated from areas south of Tripoli in spring 2020.

Its contents include maps in Russian of the frontline, giving confirmation of Wagner's significant presence and an unprecedented insight into the group's operations.

There is drone footage and codenames of Wagner fighters, at least one of whom the BBC believes it has identified. The tablet is now in a secure location.

Military maps on the Samsung tablet
Military maps in Russian on the Samsung tablet

The 'shopping list'

A comprehensive list of weapons and military equipment is included in a 10-page document dated 19 January 2020, given to the BBC by a Libyan intelligence source and probably recovered from a Wagner location.

The document indicates who may be funding and backing the operation. It lists materiel needed for the "completion of military objectives" - including four tanks, hundreds of Kalashnikov rifles and a state-of-the-art radar system.

A military analyst told the BBC that some of the weapons technology would only be available from the Russian military. Another expert, a specialist on the Wagner group, said the list pointed to the involvement of Dmitry Utkin.

He is the ex-Russian military intelligence man believed to have founded Wagner and given it its name (his own former call-sign). The BBC tried to contact Dmitry Utkin but has received no reply.

And in our visual breakdown of the "shopping list" and another document, the expert says the words Evro Polis and General Director suggest the involvement of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a rich businessman close to President Vladimir Putin.

The US Treasury sanctioned Evro Polis in 2018, calling it a Russian company contracted to "protect" Syrian oil fields that were "owned or controlled" by Mr Prigozhin.

Investigations by Western journalists have linked Mr Prigozhin to Wagner. He has always denied any link to Evro Polis or Wagner.

A spokesperson told the BBC that Yevgeny Prigozhin has nothing to do with Evro Polis or Wagner. Mr Prigozhin commented that he had not heard anything on the violation of human rights in Libya by Russians: "I am sure that this is an absolute lie."

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the BBC it is doing "its utmost to promote a ceasefire and a political settlement to the crisis in Libya."

The ministry added that details about Wagner in Libya are mostly based on "rigged data" and were aimed at "discrediting Russia's policy" in Libya.

What is Wagner? Its ex-fighters speak

Officially, it does not exist - but up to 10,000 people are believed to have taken at least one contract with Wagner since it emerged fighting alongside pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

About 1,000 Wagner men are estimated to have fought with Gen Khalifa Haftar in Libya from 2019 to 2020.

The BBC in Russia asked one of the ex-fighters to describe Wagner. He replied: "It is a structure, aimed at promoting the interests of the state beyond our country's borders."

As for its fighters, he said they were either "professionals of war", people looking for a job, or romantics looking to serve their country.

The other ex-fighter told the BBC there were no clear rules of conduct. If a captured prisoner had no knowledge to pass on, or could not work as a "slave", then "the result is obvious".

Andrey Chuprygin, an expert working with the Russia International Council, said the stance of the Russian government was - "let them join this thing, and we'll see what the result is. If it works out well, we can use it to our advantage. If it turns out badly, then we had nothing to do with it".

Libya - a decade of turmoil

Downfall of Gaddafi in 2011: Col Muammar Gaddafi's more than four decades of rule end in an Arab Spring uprising. He tries to flee but is captured and killed

The country splinters: After 2014, major competing factions emerge in the east and west

The advance on Tripoli in April 2019: Gen Haftar, leader of the eastern forces, advances on Tripoli and the UN-backed government there. Both sides get military and diplomatic support from different regional powers, despite a UN arms embargo

Ceasefire in October 2020: Then in early 2021 a new unity government is chosen and sworn in, to take the nation to elections in December. Foreign fighters and mercenaries were supposed to have left, but thousands remain

Map of Libya
Map of Libya
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • State Department says it is evaluating security of U.S. Embassy in Kabul on daily basis

    The United States is evaluating the threat environment around its embassy in Kabul on a daily basis, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, when asked about a potential further drawdown from the mission amid a Taliban takeover of seven regional capitals in Afghanistan. "The embassy is in regular contact with Washington, with the most senior people in this building, who in turn are in regular contact with our colleagues at the NSC, at the White House." "But for right now, we've been able to continue those core activities that are important for us to conduct on the ground," Price said, when asked if the worsening security situation was hampering diplomacy.

  • 25 soldiers die fighting wildfires in Algeria’s northern forests

    Algeria’s president announced Tuesday night that 25 soldiers have been killed saving residents from the wildfires ravaging forests and villages east of the capital, adding to the fire death toll this week in the North African nation.

  • Official: Protracted Afghan war Pakistan's worst nightmare

    A protracted war in neighboring Afghanistan is Pakistan's “nightmare scenario,” the country's national security advisor said Monday. The U.S. needs to take the lead to get the Afghan government and the Taliban back to the negotiation table, Moeed Yusuf told foreign journalists in the Pakistani capital.

  • Federal surveillance machine looking through your bank accounts and cryptocurrency

    The federal government doesn't have the right to know everything about your finances.

  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of harassment report

    The Democrat says he will step aside after an inquiry found he sexually harassed multiple women.

  • Temple attacked in Pakistan returned to Hindus after repairs

    A Hindu temple that was badly damaged last week by an angry crowd in central Pakistan was handed over to the Hindu community following repairs to the structure, a government official said Monday. District administrator Khurram Shahzad said local Hindus will soon resume worship at the temple. The mob at the time alleged the boy committed blasphemy, an act punishable by death in Pakistan.

  • Thai government backs down on criticized media restrictions

    Thailand's government backed down Tuesday from widely-criticized regulations to broaden its ability to restrict media reports and social media posts about the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha had long sought to crack down on what he deems fake news. Thailand is struggling with its worst wave yet of the coronavirus pandemic, and Prayuth said the new regulations were necessary to combat the spread of inaccurate rumors that could impede government efforts to vaccinate the population and implement measures to slow the pandemic.

  • Canada's Heliene opening its second U.S. solar panel factory

    Canadian solar panel maker Heliene will open its second U.S. factory in Florida next month to produce a new product aimed at the booming residential market, it said on Tuesday. The company is among a small group of foreign solar producers that have set up U.S. factories in recent years after the Trump administration imposed hefty tariffs on overseas-made solar cells and panels. Heliene makes panels for the U.S. utility-scale market in Canada and at a Minnesota facility that opened in 2018.

  • Arizona Bowl shuns TV, takes digital plunge with Barstool

    The 7-year-old Arizona Bowl has wrestled with how to stand out on television when there are dozens of postseason college football games flooding the airwaves in late December and early January. The Arizona Bowl recently announced a partnership with Barstool Sports for its Dec. 31 game in Tucson, Arizona. Instead, it'll be streamed on Barstool's multiple platforms like its website, app and social media.

  • Ghanaians cannot travel to the UAE visa free – for now

    Since 2017, 21,000 Africa-focused businesses have set up shop in Dubai. Trade numbers reached a high in 2020, despite a pandemic. No wonder Ghana wants visa-free travel.

  • UN envoy warns of Myanmar civil war if no successful talks

    The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar warned Tuesday of “a full-scale civil war” if the powerful military, supporters of the ousted democracy, ethnic groups and other key parties don’t hold a successful dialogue on all issues ranging from the current COVID-19 outbreak to the root causes of the country’s crisis. Christine Schraner Burgener told a news conference that clashes between the military and local defense forces are continuing, people are frightened and suffering, there is no freedom of speech, the World Bank predicts an 18% drop in GDP this year and the International Labor Organization estimates 2.2 million jobs have been lost since January. On top of that, she said, Myanmar is currently facing “a severe COVID-19 third wave” with more than 333,000 reported cases, including 3,611 new cases on Monday.

  • Wildfires in Algeria leave 32 dead, including 25 soldiers

    At least 25 Algerian soldiers were killed saving residents from wildfires ravaging mountain forests and villages east of the capital, the president announced Tuesday night as the civilian death toll from the blazes rose to at least 17. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tweeted that the soldiers saved 100 people from the fires in two areas of Kabyle, the region that is home to the North African nation's Berber population. Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane later said on state TV that 17 civilians had lost their lives, raising the count of citizens from seven previously and bringing the total death toll to 42.

  • Mapping the advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan

    Maps of Afghanistan show who controls districts in fighting between the government and Taliban forces.

  • Team USA wins gold medal count in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

    Japan closed its Olympics with a vibrant closing ceremony on Sunday, and organizers officially passed the flag to Paris, where the next summer games are set to be held in 2024.

  • 44.01 secures $5M to turn billions of tons of carbon dioxide to stone

    Reducing global greenhouse gas emissions is an important goal, but another challenge awaits: lowering the levels of CO2 and other substances already in the atmosphere. One promising approach turns the gas into an ordinary mineral through entirely natural processes; 44.01 hopes to perform this process at scale using vast deposits of precursor materials and a $5 million seed round to get the ball rolling. A naturally occurring stone called peridotite reacts with the gas and water to produce calcite, another common and harmless mineral.

  • Lionel Messi signs 2-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

    Lionel Messi finally signed his eagerly anticipated Paris Saint-Germain contract on Tuesday night to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona and sends PSG into a new era. “I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain," Messi said. No salary details were given, but a person with knowledge of the negotiations earlier told The Associated Press that Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually.

  • GOP Lawmaker Wants To Rename 'Florida's Urethra' Highway After Donald Trump

    "You really didn't think this through, did you?" one critic on Twitter asked of the Florida Republican's widely mocked proposal to honor the ex-president.

  • Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed calls on civilians to join Tigray war

    Abiy Ahmed has asked all "capable" Ethiopians to join the fight against resurgent Tigrayan rebels.

  • 10 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 energy monthly dividend stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. The years 2020 and 2021 have been extremely challenging and transformational for the global […]

  • Students can save up to $500 on MacBooks at Best Buy right now

    Students can save up to $500 on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air computers at Best Buy during its student deals promotion.