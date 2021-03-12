Wagner testifies he acted on behalf of clients in search warrant dispute

Mar. 11—Local attorney Brecken Wagner testified Thursday he was trying to protect the interests of his clients through his interactions with McAlester police during a 2020 incident at a residence on Cardinal Lane.

Wagner is standing trail at the Pittsburg County Courthouse on misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and false reporting of a crime in connection with the events that transpired that day.

Defense witnesses testifying on behalf of Wagner said he behaved professionally during his interactions with McAlester police during the Sept. 15, 2020 incident on Cardinal Lane, that began with emergency responders arriving at the scene of a fire at the Cardinal Lane residence.

It escalated when relatives of the residents arrived at the home and while police worked to obtain a search warrant. The request for a search warrant came after McAlester Fire Marshal Clint Armstrong reported he saw drug paraphernalia lying out on the open during a sweep of the residence to make sure there were no fires still burning after firefighters extinguished the blaze, and to make sure that no one was inside the home until all the procedures were completed.

Wagner is charged with obstructing an officer for allegedly obstructing McAlester Police Lt. Bobby Cox in the performance of his duty by "failing to obey Cox's lawful commands and/or willfully attempting to delay the McALester Police Department's execution of a search warrant" at the residence.

The false reporting of a crime charge accuses him of making a false report to 911, alleging that McAlester police officers were trespassing on the property, which they had obtained a warrant to search.

Testifying on his own behalf, Wagner said he went to the residence after being contacted by members of the family that owned the residence. They were not living in the residence at the time, but some of their relatives were, according to court testimony.

During direct examination by his defense attorney David Smith, Wagner said when he arrived at the residence, Shirley and Gail Donaldson, and their daughter, Bonnie Bogard were at the site.

"The Donaldsons and Bonnie were pretty excited and agitated," Wagner testified. According to court testimony, the Donaldsons owned the residence, which was being lease-purchased by Bogard. Other relatives were living in the residence at the time of the fire, witnesses testified.

"Their concern was they didn't know what was going on," Wagner testified. "There were officers going in and out of the house."

The fire, described as a grease fire in the kitchen, had been extinguished by McAlester firefighters, but there were fans blowing smoke out of open windows and doors in the fire's aftermath, according to court testimony. Wagner said Bogard was "upset about officers going in and out of the house when she told them they couldn't go in."

Wagner said he approached Lt. Cox.

"I walked up and said 'Bobby, what's going on,"' Wagner testified. "I asked if there was a standoff. I was cracking a joke." Wagner said when he later watched police videos of the incident, he learned that there had been some issues before he arrived at the property.

"Now that I've seen the video, everybody was angry before I got there," Wagner said. Referring to his question about a standoff, Wagner said he tried to make a joke "and it went bad."

Cox previously testified as the prosecution presented its case that Wagner's remarks had angered him. Wagner, speaking for himself, said he was not upset when he was talking to Cox.

"I was not angry or irritated or anything like that when I talked to Bobby Cox," Wagner said. "When he started yelling, I became concerned about my client."

Wagner said he was later told that Walker Stewart, working with the District 18 District Attorney's Office, had left the scene to get a warrant.

Wagner testified when Cox told him to leave, he did so. He said he does not recall everything shown on the videos of the incident. "I recall him yelling and me trying to get away from him," Wagner said.

Wagner said he called his law office and spoke to his partner Blake Lynch.

"I told him I heard Walker Stewart was going to the courthouse," Wagner said, of Stewart's efforts to get a search warrant. "I asked Blake to check that out and see if it's true."

Wagner had hoped to challenge the issuance of the search warrant in court. However, before any court challenges were made, Stewart successfully obtained a warrant to search the premises.

Wagner, who had returned to the site, asked to see the search warrant on behalf of his clients, according to testimony from several witnesses. Cox maintained he was not required to show the search warrant to Wagner, or to the property owners, since they were not the ones living at the residence.

When Cox again told Wagner to leave, Wagner asked the Donaldsons if he was welcome there and was told he was, according to witness testimony. He then told Cox he was a guest of the property owners.

When Cox refused Wagner's requests to have himself or he property owners shown the search warrant, he then called 911. Saying he was acting on behalf of the Donaldsons, Wagner said he wanted to report McAlester police officers were trespassing on the property.

Other testifying Wednesday included McAlester realtor Shirley Donaldson, who testified that Wagner had acted professionally when interacting with Cox and other law enforcement officers that day.

She said she had wanted to enter the house for insurance purposes, but police would not let her or the other family members enter it. When police asked for permission to search it, their request was refused.

"I thought they don't need to do a search. I told them that were going to have to get a search warrant."

Asked is she had a conversation with Cox, Donaldson said "It was hard to have a conversation with Mr. Cox. I don't know why he was yelling." Donaldson acknowledged she was upset as well.

During questioning by prosecutor Isaac Shields earlier this week, Cox had testified about the challenges of trying to coordinate a law enforcement perimeter amidst constant distractions.

Donaldson said the situation calmed some when Wagner arrived at the site, which Donaldson felt helped defuse the tension.

Video showed Cox and the Donaldsons later having a more congenial conversation, with the Donaldsons even telling Cox they had voted for him in the then-recent sheriff's election.

Following the completion of witness testimony, both the prosecution and defense were set to deliver their closing arguments before the case goes to the six-member jury for deliberations.

Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.