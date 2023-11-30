Wagner woman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for abuse as foster parent

Nov. 29—SIOUX FALLS — A Wagner woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison following her conviction of six counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony child abuse.

Tina Sully, 53, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence Piersol on Nov. 27. Sully's prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release, and she was ordered to pay a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $800.

Sully was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2022. She was found guilty on the eight counts, following a four-day jury trial in federal district court in Sioux Falls on Sept. 15.

Sully was a foster and adoptive mother to several children. The jury convicted her of unlawfully assaulting and cruelly punishing two of them, including beating them with belts and hangers and withholding food from them for days, between the years of 2003 and 2021.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement, and the Charles Mix County Sheriff's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ann M. Hoffman and Elizabeth Ebert prosecuted the case.

This matter was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office because the Major Crimes Act, a federal statute, mandates that certain violent crimes alleged to have occurred in Indian Country be prosecuted in federal court as opposed to state court.

Sully was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.