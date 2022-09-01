Wagners Holding (ASX:WGN) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Wagners Holding (ASX:WGN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Wagners Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = AU$16m ÷ (AU$394m - AU$101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Wagners Holding has an ROCE of 5.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.5%, it's still a low return by itself.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Wagners Holding Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Wagners Holding, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 30% over the last four years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

Our Take On Wagners Holding's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Wagners Holding is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 50% in the last three years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Wagners Holding does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Wagners Holding that you might be interested in.

