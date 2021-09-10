Wagners Holding (ASX:WGN) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Wagners Holding (ASX:WGN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Wagners Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = AU$22m ÷ (AU$342m - AU$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Wagners Holding has an ROCE of 8.2%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.1%.

View our latest analysis for Wagners Holding

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wagners Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Wagners Holding doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 30% over the last three years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Wagners Holding is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 56% over the last three years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Wagners Holding does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

While Wagners Holding may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • Buy This Dividend Aristocrat and Rest Easy

    It's not cheap, but this reliable dividend payer lives up to its nickname, the "Monthly Dividend Company," and has for years.

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Dumb Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To Circuit City

    "Restaurants brought out the servings slowly and were like, 'Nobody is going to sit there for hours and just eat them.' Actually, lots of people did."View Entire Post ›

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    If I hold a one-stock portfolio, the qualities I am looking for are a diversified business, sustainability, and a fair price. Out of the three, the most important is sustainability. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hits the mark on all three criteria here, and it would be the one stock I would buy right now.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence Stock With Over 95% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This is the creator of the enterprise AI industry, and it's serving some of the world's largest companies.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says if you don't understand bitcoin, you're old - and if you're nervous about the world, gold is a better store of value

    "I'd be very careful in bitcoin. I don't think it makes a great deal of sense," the billionaire Omega Advisors chairman told CNBC.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

    The stock market can be turbulent and unpredictable, and it's sometimes nerve-wracking to invest your life savings. When the market dips, nobody likes seeing their investments take a turn for the worse. Although the stock market has been on a remarkable upward trajectory over the past year, it will likely experience a downturn sooner or later.

  • 3 Discounted Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is practically in a class of his own when it comes to investing success. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $500 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders and delivered an average annual return for the company's shares of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gains of the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has seen his company's stock return nearly 3,400,000% since 1965.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect From the Market — but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • Jim Cramer Signs Multi-Platform Renewal With CNBC

    Jim Cramer has signed a multi-platform deal to remain at CNBC, where he’ll continue to host his “Mad Money W/ Jim Cramer” show each weekday night at 6 p.m. ET and “Squawk on the Street” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET each weekday morning. In addition to those on-air duties, he will create exclusive subscription products and content for CNBC thanks to a partnership with Cramer Digital. The subscription product for the investment community will be called CNBC Investor Club with Jim Cramer and will give

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Will Alibaba Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), the largest e-commerce and cloud infrastructure company in China, went public in September 2014. Its stock price rose 38% on the first trading day, giving it a market cap of $231 billion. Last October, Alibaba's share price hit a record high of $319 and its market cap approached $850 billion.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

    Everyone likes a bargain, and buying stocks "on sale" is particularly alluring when the companies hitting a rough patch have familiar names, such as those in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index is up by about 16%, but the three laggards' stock performance is in negative territory. With that caveat in mind, it's time to examine this year's worst-performing companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to see if these are value stocks or if their troubles have only begun.

  • The IRS Is Rewarding Retirement Savers With Up to $2,000. Do You Qualify?

    Don't miss out on this special tax credit that could reduce or eliminate your tax bill if you qualify.

  • Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Stanley Druckenmiller is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Stanley Druckenmiller is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller is presently placed on the 231st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a list of 500 most wealthy individuals in […]

  • This Top Growth Stock Could Double in the Coming Years

    Shares of this tech stock have obliterated the market this year -- and there's likely more upside to come.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light...

  • 3 major companies just fired a warning shot at stock market bulls

    Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.