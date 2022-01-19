Wagoner County deputy shoots, kills Toppers man

Jan. 18—A Wagoner County man is dead and a sheriff's deputy is on paid leave after a fatal shooting in the Toppers area, according to a news release from the Wagoner County Sheriff's Department.

Steffon Griffin, 32, of Toppers, was identified as the dead man. Wagoner County Deputy James Burk, who has been with the sheriff's office for five years, is the deputy who shot and killed Griffin.

Deputies were called out to the area for a disturbance involving the violation of a protective order. The sheriff's office said Griffin was in the street, armed with a knife.

While deputies were on their way to the call, a dispatcher found that Griffin had a "no bond" warrant for violation of a protective order. When they arrived, they tried to arrest Griffin, but he resisted and allegedly attacked deputies.

"At some point," Griffin "armed himself with a weapon," and he was shot by Burk, the release states.

Burk and another deputy, whose name was not released by the sheriff's office, were injured. They were treated at an area hospital and released.

According to the release, the Wagoner County sheriff requested an investigation be conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.