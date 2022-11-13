WAHED Coin to Launch on LBank Exchange on December 5

Cranfield, England --News Direct-- WAHED

WAHED Coin, the native cryptocurrency of the WAHED ecosystem, is to be listed on LBank on December 5. The asset powers a growing array of features within WAHED’s next-generation investment hub.

The listing of WAHED Coin on LBank will make the digital asset available to a global audience, empowering them to tap into the many opportunities the WAHED ecosystem has to offer.

WAHED’s team brings decades of experience to the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. The project embraces blockchain technology to assist businesses and make global investing and philanthropy more transparent.

The leadership team is spearheaded by Chairman Shaikh Abdulla Bin Ahmed Bin Salman AlKhalifa. Serving as the driving force behind WAHED, the chairman brings decades of experience in working with the Bahrain government. His Excellency’s most recent position as the Undersecretary to the Ministry of Housing has spotlighted the potential of blockchain technology. WAHED’s Chairman brings a track record of implementing projects on a national scale.

The Chairman is assisted by Vice Chairman Eng. Abdulrahman Bin Ahmed Al Abdulkader. Working within Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance for over 30 years, he has attained expertise in fields ranging from engineering to real estate. This extensive knowledge in international commerce uniquely positions WAHED as a potentially pivotal player in the global investment landscape.

Board Member Sergio Torromino is a decorated businessman with extensive experience in metals, fabrication and shipbuilding. He also brings a storied career in politics, and previously served as a Member of Parliament in Italy.

Directing Business Development operations is Eng. Anas Mahmood, bringing 15 years of experience in managing real estate and construction projects in Bahrain and the United Kingdom.

Mr. Khalid Jalili is a chartered accountant and the finance director of Wahed Projects, overseeing financial and investment operations. Having held leading executive positions as the Chief Financial Officer in banks and government institutions, and with over 28 years of experience in finance and auditing, Khalid adds a great deal of industry-specific knowledge to the core team.

Salvatore Nitcotra, a member of WAHED’s board, brings with him 50 years of experience in the oil and gas field in East Africa and Italy.

Strategy Director Eng. Muath Abdulraman brings an extensive knowledge of leading development projects in both Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. His experience in multi-site co-ordination and regulatory compliance form a vital part of the decision-making process at WAHED.

Migin Vincent commands the technical side of WAHED as the Technology and Operations Director, bringing his diverse IT knowledge to the team. Migin's career spans over 15 years in various roles across the Middle East. He is tasked with ensuring the optimal operation of WAHED’s crucial blockchain-based activities.

Completing the director team is Ahmad Fayadh, serving as Worldwide Marketing Director. Ahmad’s expertise lies in mechanical engineering for oil and gas, a sector in which he has a 20-year career in Italy and Bahrain.

Professor Dr. Muwaffaq AlDulaimi will serve as WAHED’s Sharia Consultant, providing vital expertise in adhering to religious guidelines.

Ebrahim AlNaham is WAHED’s media adviser. He brings an air of authority to WAHED’s messaging thanks to his years of experience as a journalist in Bahrain, and his position as a permanent chief guest on the most important regional and international satellite channels.

The listing of WAHED Coin on December 5 is merely the latest milestone as the WAHED ecosystem evolved into a fully-fledged financial system for global investors. Join the WAHED community for the latest updates regarding partnerships, new features and more. Visit our official website and join our Twitter, Discord, Facebook and Instagram.

About WAHED

WAHED is the world's first investment hub for blockchain businesses in technology, sustainable initiatives, and innovative companies. WAHED is the solution to the hassle of funding for technology startups and eco-friendly and sustainability-oriented startups and we work towards offering a world of transparency, which is built on trust.

