Wahiawa man found guilty for firing shotgun at ex-girlfriend

Oct. 31—A 62-year-old Wahiawa man has been found guilty of firing a shotgun at his ex-girlfriend near Sand Island in 2019.

A Circuit Court judge on Friday found Theodore Kim guilty of first-degree attempted murder, three firearm charges and violating a temporary restraining order.

Honolulu police said that in September 2019, Kim. Kim came up to her from behind as she was walking with her dog to a bus stop at the highway's intersection with Sand Island Access Road.

Kim had told her to come with him, but she refused and walked away. While waiting for the bus, she heard a "loud bang, " and saw him walking toward her with a shotgun.

Prosecutors said Kim fired three times, but the woman was not injured. He drove off but was arrested a few days later.

The attempted murder charge carries a mandatory life prison sentence because the TRO involved the ex-girlfriend.

Kim's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26.