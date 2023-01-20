Wahlburgers in Milwaukee's Third Ward closes after three years in business

Wahlburgers has closed in Milwaukee's Third Ward. The Wahlburgers franchise was launched in 2011 in an A&E reality show by Chef Paul Wahlberg (pictured) along with his famous brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg.

Wahlburgers has closed its 5,300-square-foot space at 322 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Third Ward, after three years in business, according to a communications representative for the company.

The Third Ward franchisee was owned by Hy-Vee supermarket company.

"With the changing nature of the restaurant business combined with staffing challenges, we are evolving our strategy when it comes to this particular Wahlburgers restaurant location," Hy-Vee Assistant Vice President of Communications Dawn Buzynski said in an email.

Hy-Vee currently owns 61 Wahlburgers throughout an eight state region, and plans to open more this year, but will open Wahlburgers only at Hy-Vee locations, Buzynski said.

The restaurant featuring burgers, home-style dishes, shakes and more continues to operate its restaurant at The Corners of Brookfield, according to an employee.

The Wahlburgers franchise was launched in 2011 in an A&E reality show by Chef Paul Wahlberg along with his famous brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg.

