Wahlburgers in Milwaukee's Third Ward closes after three years in business

Jordyn Noennig, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Wahlburgers has closed in Milwaukee's Third Ward. The Wahlburgers franchise was launched in 2011 in an A&amp;E reality show by Chef Paul Wahlberg (pictured) along with his famous brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg.
Wahlburgers has closed its 5,300-square-foot space at 322 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Third Ward, after three years in business, according to a communications representative for the company.

The Third Ward franchisee was owned by Hy-Vee supermarket company.

"With the changing nature of the restaurant business combined with staffing challenges, we are evolving our strategy when it comes to this particular Wahlburgers restaurant location,"  Hy-Vee Assistant Vice President of Communications Dawn Buzynski said in an email.

Hy-Vee currently owns 61 Wahlburgers throughout an eight state region, and plans to open more this year, but will open Wahlburgers only at Hy-Vee locations, Buzynski said.

The restaurant featuring burgers, home-style dishes, shakes and more continues to operate its restaurant at The Corners of Brookfield, according to an employee.

The Wahlburgers franchise was launched in 2011 in an A&E reality show by Chef Paul Wahlberg along with his famous brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg.

