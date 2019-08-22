Wai Chi Holdings (HKG:1305) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Wai Chi Holdings Company Limited (HKG:1305) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Wai Chi Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, Wai Chi Holdings had HK$315.5m of debt, at December 2018, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had HK$210.0m in cash, and so its net debt is HK$105.5m.

How Healthy Is Wai Chi Holdings's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Wai Chi Holdings had liabilities of HK$887.0m due within a year, and liabilities of HK$21.0m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had HK$210.0m in cash and HK$523.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$174.4m.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's HK$171.3m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet, just like one might study a new partner's social media. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Given net debt is only 1.2 times EBITDA, it is initially surprising to see that Wai Chi Holdings's EBIT has low interest coverage of 2.5 times. So while we're not necessarily alarmed we think that its debt is far from trivial. Unfortunately, Wai Chi Holdings's EBIT flopped 14% over the last four quarters. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Wai Chi Holdings's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.