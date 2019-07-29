Is Wai Kee Holdings Limited's (HKG:610) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Derek Zen has been the CEO of Wai Kee Holdings Limited (HKG:610) since 2014. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Derek Zen's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Wai Kee Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$4.2b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of HK$37m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at HK$2.1m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of HK$1.6b to HK$6.3b. The median total CEO compensation was HK$2.3m.

As you can see, Derek Zen is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Wai Kee Holdings Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Wai Kee Holdings has changed over time.

Is Wai Kee Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Wai Kee Holdings Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 38% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 3.6%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Wai Kee Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 154%, over three years, would leave most Wai Kee Holdings Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Wai Kee Holdings Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if Wai Kee Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

