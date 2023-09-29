Waianae harbor shooting victim identifies suspect

Sep. 29—A 21-year-old woman who was shot 11 times in Saturday's early-morning shooting at the Waianae Boat Harbor was able to identify one of the men allegedly involved in the incident that left her boyfriend, 29-year-old Kaleipua Kalamau-White, and another man dead.

Nawehilani Gomes, who was critically injured during the clash involving at least two groups of people, told police that Javen Lopez, 18, pointed a gun at her and her boyfriend, according to court records.

Lopez made his initial

appearance Thursday in

Honolulu District Court

on charges of first-degree

attempted murder, two counts of second-degree

attempted murder, three counts of carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and a firearm count.

He was charged by written complaint, which alleges that he intended to cause the deaths of Kalamau-

White and Gomes.

Judge Kristine Yoo confirmed bail at $2 million and set Lopez's preliminary hearing for Monday.

But police suspect it

was Devin Brannon-Morris, 19, who actually shot

the couple and killed

Kalamau-White.

Brannon-Morris was found on the ground at the boat harbor and died at

the hospital. Police say Brannon-Morris was shot

by one of his own group members.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office said Thursday that Kalamau-White of Honolulu died of multiple gunshot wounds, and

Brannon-Morris of Waianae died of a single gunshot wound to the head. Both were ruled homicides.

According to the court document, Gomes told police she arrived at the harbor with her boyfriend at about 9 p.m. Sept. 22. She said she was with five others, including her father.

They planned to leave at about 1 a.m., but Kalamau-

White was arguing with people in another group, whose members were wearing ski masks, Gomes told police. Gomes said she could only recognize Brannon-Morris and Lopez.

Witness Uilani Spencer told police she urged

Kalamau-White to leave,

but he kept arguing with the group, according to court documents supporting Lopez's arrest.

Just as Kalamau-White was about to leave, a boy from the group threw a bottle at the car of Kalamau-

White, who then went back toward the group, Spencer told police.

Gomes told police that Spencer urged Kalamau-

White to leave because he had a baby.

At some point Gomes and her boyfriend got into his car, and Kalamau-White swerved toward the group. When he drove back around, they were shot at, Gomes told police.

Gomes said when she told Kalamau-White that she was shot, he sped up his Toyota Corolla, but it crashed into another car and he passed out on top of her.

Gomes told police Lopez then came up to the passenger side door and pointed what appeared to be a semi-

automatic handgun at her saying, "Move your hand. I'm going to shoot him one more time."

After the shooting had stopped, Gomes said she saw Brannon-Morris on the ground.

Spencer told police that after the gunshots stopped, she heard Gomes scream and carried her to Gomes' father, who drove her to The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.

One witness estimated five to 10 vehicles were parked in the harbor parking lot, and after hearing 10 to 15 gunshots, everyone jumped into their vehicles and left.

Police interviewed Lopez at The Queen's Medical Center West where he was taken by a relative.

Lopez told police at the hospital that he had been shot in the buttocks but didn't know why, and had jumped in someone's car when he heard his name

being called.

No other suspects have been arrested in the case.