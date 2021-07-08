Waianae man indicted for allegedly stabbing his wife to death

Jul. 8—A 41-year-old Waianae man was indicted by an Oahu grand jury Wednesday on a single count of murder in the second degree after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death during an argument in their Nanakuli home.

Bail was set at $1 million for Kevin B. Manners, who is accused of murdering his wife, 39-year-old Arlene Manners, on June 30. If convicted, Manners faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

"This case is a tragic reminder that domestic violence touches the lives of so many in our community, " said Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm in a news release. "If you do not feel safe in a domestic situation, reach out to family and friends for support and visit the Hawaii State Coalition Against Domestic Violence ator call the Domestic Violence Action Center at (808 ) 531-3771 to get help. And always call 911 in an emergency."

Patrol officers responding to the home at 7 :08 a.m. on June 30 found two girls, Arlene and Kevin Manners' daughters, 13 and 15, sitting in front of the house on Hakimo Road crying, according to court documents. Manners was allegedly seen exiting the home, sweating profusely and acting out of the ordinary, police said. Officers noticed blood on Manners' hands and told him to take a seat and keep his hands visible.

Manners allegedly muttered, "I killed my wife, I killed my wife. I'm sorry (redacted ) I got tired of mommy doing this to me."

The daughters told police they heard their parents, who were married for 20 years, arguing in their bedroom. They went to look and saw Kevin Manners on top of Arlene Manners and could tell their mother was having a hard time breathing, according to court documents. Kevin Manners got up and locked the door, and they could hear their mother's voice and then a gurgling noise, according to court documents.

Officers found Arlene Manners in the home with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In 2007 Arlene Manners pressed misdemeanor harassment charges against Kevin but a judge found him not guilty, according to court documents.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Erika K. Candelario, a member of the Department's Family Prosecution Division.

Incidents of domestic violence increased during the pandemic as isolation and COVID-19 emergency orders limited victims' avenues of escape.

Safety plans for victims completed by the Domestic Violence Action Center increased 55.8 % to 848 in April from 544 in the year-ago period. Help-line calls have increased to 248 from 179 over the same period. The center used to receive eight to 10 calls a day and that number has doubled.