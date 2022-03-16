Waianae man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for selling meth

Mar. 16—A 37 year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison today for leading a group of methamphetamine dealers in Waianae.

U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson gave Brandan Grilho of Waianae 20 years for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and a consecutive five year sentence for possessing a gun while selling drugs, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

Grilho has been in federal custody since his arrest on August 12, 2020 and will face five years of probation upon completing his prison sentence.

According to court documents, from December 2019 to April 2020, Grilho led a conspiracy to sell methamphetamine in Waianae.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Honolulu Police Department recruited a confidential informant and used an undercover officer to buy meth from Grilho and his crew on five separate occasions.

On April 29, 2020, DEA and HPD executed search warrants at two Waianae residences used by Grilho's group and seized methamphetamine, two firearms, more than 300 rounds of ammunition, and about $6, 500 cash. Investigators later found another $10, 000 in cash in a safety deposit box, according to the release.

Based on evidence present by federal prosecutors, Watson determined that Grilho distributed at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine during the two years prior to the execution of the search warrants, according to the release.

Grilho's co-conspirators, Kanio Aipolanikaaihue and Jaime Wallace were sentenced by Judge Watson to 57 months and three years probation on Oct. 21, 2021, and Dec. 7, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

Another group member, Leslie Reyes-Grilho is scheduled for sentencing on April 19.