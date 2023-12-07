Waianae town hall provides updates on game rooms, crimes

Dec. 7—Illegal game rooms remain one of the biggest concerns in communities along the Waianae Coast.

At a public meeting Tuesday on crime on Oahu's West Side, officials provided updates on ongoing efforts related to illegal game rooms and crime prevention at public parks and in schools.

A similar community town hall was held May 31, and the six-month update was organized by City Council member Andria Tupola. Participating were Honolulu Police Department Maj. Mike Lambert of the narcotics division ; First Deputy Prosecutor Tom Brady ; and City Council member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam. The event at the Ark of Safety Christian Fellowship Church drew over 100 attendees.

As of Oct. 31, it was reported that police had executed 21 search warrants, conducted nine game room raids and seized $2.6 million in illegal devices.

According to Lambert, there are 14 active game rooms currently operating in the Waianae area, compared with 20 in June.

"We're not quitting. It's going to be pedal to the metal, and we're going to get it out of here, " Lambert said.

Lambert also cited the creation of a formal process between HPD and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands as an important step toward regulating game rooms. The process will allow DHHL residents to send allegations of game rooms to the department, which will send the allegation to HPD for investigation. If the allegation can be verified, the evidence will be sent back to DHHL.

"We're really going to put the pressure on them to do the right thing, and remove the Hawaiians that are not being good neighbors to the community, " he said. "We're not trying to take away land from the Native Hawaiians, we're just trying to take it away from the ones who are not using the benefit as it was meant to be."

Tupola and Dos Santos-­Tam also discussed two ongoing bills related to regulating game rooms. Bill 57 draws on existing legislation that allows law enforcement to punish landlords for running brothels—similarly, according to Dos Santos-Tam, the bill will allow landlords to be cited after multiple game room-related violations. Bill 58 gives Honolulu police the authority to enforce building code violations.

Tupola said the need to hold landlords accountable is to stop the quick turnaround cycle of game rooms.

"The reason why (game rooms ) cycle so quickly is because they are arresting the operators, they're arresting the cashiers, and the guys who are in charge, they'll roll on them any time ... We can't stand for this anymore, " Tupola said. "We need to get smarter and get around this. We need to make the tools so that this can actually get prosecuted and taken down."

Dos Santos-Tam said that the bills are expected to be heard early next year, and asked for testimony from the community.

Tupola also addressed the number of crimes that have occurred at state parks on the West Side over the past six months.

"We can't give up. We can't let up. We have to keep disrupting all of this violence and brutality in our community. We can't turn a blind eye, " Tupola said. "Handfuls of these crimes are happening at city parks. We are concerned because city parks are our kuleana, and it is our responsibility to keep public places safe."

Tupola said the West Side has seen several violent incidents since the most recent community meeting, including multiple shootings at Maili Beach Park and Waianae Boat Harbor ; an attempted murder on Hookele Street ; and stabbings at Makaha Elementary School, Nanakuli Beach Park and Lahi Lahi Beach Park.

Tupola said that she submitted a letter to the Department of Parks and Recreation to prioritize rule enforcement in parks. She also discussed a letter she sent to HPD Chief Arthur "Joe " Logan regarding the implementation of a school resource officer pilot program at Nanakuli High and Intermediate School.

The second half of the town hall was dedicated to a live question-and-answer session with community members, as well as Tupola's recognition of community members' efforts through neighborhood security watches.

The town hall ended as it began—in prayer.

"We're so grateful that we have, here on the West Side, the Waianae Coast has not been forgotten amidst all the situations, the calamities, the adversities, all the situations that have taken place, " apostle Jay Amina Sr. said. "We believe that when we put our trust in you, you will make our way."