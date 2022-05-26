Waiawa escapee serving burglary sentence back in custody

May 26—Waiawa Correctional Facility escapee Manuel Kuailani was arrested by Honolulu police and is in custody at the Halawa Correctional Facility, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the state Department of Public Safety.

Details of his arrest were not immediately available.

Kuailani, 44, and Desmond Puu, 41, scaled a barbed-wire fence to escape from the minimum-security facility at around 5 :15 p.m. May 14. Puu voluntarily returned to the facility but Kuailani remained missing until his arrest.

He is serving a sentence for first-degree burglary. His next parole hearing is scheduled for October. Kuailani now faces an added charge of escape.

Waiawa Correctional Facility is a work camp-style facility with dorms for sentenced males. Inmates participate in education or substance abuse treatment programs as they prepare to transition into the furlough program, the release said.