Waikele man, 42, arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly stabs wife

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

Apr. 9—Honolulu police arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times at their townhome in Waikele Tuesday.

The couple got into an argument at about 3 :50 p.m. Police said the argument escalated and the husband stabbed his wife multiple times in the torso and neck.

The victim, 41, fled to a neighbor's home and police were called. She was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police arrested her husband on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Police said the victim remains in critical but stable condition as of this morning.

Recommended Stories

  • Sexual health: 'I can't tell my mum I'm having sex'

    In conservative Singapore, start-ups are giving people discreet access to sexual health products.

  • Filipino man dies after being forced to perform hundreds of squats for breaking COVID-19 curfew near Manila

    Philippine authorities are investigating the death of a man forced to perform nearly 300 squats after officials say he broke COVID-19 curfew rules.

  • Netflix has landed the streaming rights to Sony's future 'Spider-Man' movies and franchises like 'Jumanji'

    The deal means that the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Spider-Man" movies will continue to be absent from Disney Plus.

  • George Floyd's breathing was so restricted that it was almost as if his lung had been removed, expert says

    Derek Chauvin and two fellow Minneapolis police officers had restricted George Floyd's breathing so severely that it was almost “as if a surgeon had gone in and removed” his lung, Dr. Martin Tobin testified Thursday at Chauvin's trial.

  • Khloe Kardashian: Pressure and ridicule over image 'too much to bear'

    Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian explains why she tried to get an unfiltered photo taken off the web.

  • Second aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz quits amid federal investigation, reportedly saying he didn't want to work at a tabloid

    Devin Murphy told colleagues he wanted to work on policy, not work at a tabloid, The New York Times reported.

  • Companies are staying silent amid beauty guru James Charles' sexting scandal

    In a YouTube video, James Charles admitted to sexting with boys who now say they're under 18. Brands have not reacted.

  • Report: Matt Gaetz paid associate $900, who then gave $900 to 3 young women

    In May 2018, on the day after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent $900 to his associate, former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, via Venmo, Greenberg used the app to send three young women payments amounting to $900, The Daily Beast reports. Gaetz paid Greenberg over two transactions. The first had "Test" written in the memo field, and the second said "hit up ____," with the blank being the nickname for one of the recipients. (Because the young woman had only recently turned 18 at the time of the transaction, The Daily Beast is not naming her.) In the Venmo payments he made to the young women, Greenberg wrote that the money was for "Tuition," "School," and "School." Last week, The New York Times reported that Gaetz, 38, was the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. This investigation reportedly stemmed from a probe into Greenberg, who has been charged with sex trafficking of a minor, bribery, and stalking. Court documents say Greenberg was "engaged in 'sugar daddy' relationships," and the Times has reported investigators believe Gaetz paid for sex with several women he met through Greenberg. Gaetz's list of Venmo transactions had been public before this week, The Daily Beast reports, and someone sent the outlet partial Venmo records for Greenberg. The records show that both men are connected on Venmo to the young woman The Daily Beast is not naming, as well as a woman Greenberg paid with taxpayer funds using a government-issued credit card, The Daily Beast reports. During a hearing on Thursday, both Greenberg's attorney and prosecutors said it is likely Greenberg will strike a plea deal, an indication that he will probably cooperate with prosecutors. After the hearing, Greenberg's attorney told reporters, "I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today." Gaetz has confirmed the investigation is taking place, but denies having sex with a 17-year-old girl or paying for sex. He has not been charged with any crimes. Read more at The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerMatt Gaetz's office released a statement from his 'women' staffers. No actual women are named in the letter.John Boehner recalls Trump berating a staffer as an 'idiot' and shouting at him to 'f---ing listen!'

  • Spithill navigates from America's Cup loss to SailGP debut

    Three weeks after his Italian-based team lost the America’s Cup match on New Zealand’s Hauraki Gulf, Australian-born Jimmy Spithill has arrived on Bermuda’s Great Sound to lead the reconfigured American team in the SailGP global league. Spithill will make his SailGP debut when the pandemic-delayed second season begins April 24-25. Spithill doesn’t mind that he’s barely had time to catch his breath from co-helming Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team in a 7-3 loss to Emirates Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup last month.

  • 104-year-old Colombian beats COVID for second time

    A woman more than a century old received cheers from hospital staff in Tunja, Colombia this week after she recovered from the coronavirus for the second time. 104-year-old Carmen Hernandez was discharged after 21 days in the hospital fighting the deadly infection – again.Gina Gomez is a nurse at Hernandez’s care facility."She is an elderly patient with an excellent physical capacity because she resisted the virus for the second time. The first time she was isolated in her nursing home. This time we have the support of the Canelones Clinic. Thank God she has done very well, and she has beaten this virus."The centenarian’s first infection was in June last year.She received her first dose of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in February, and then tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time in March.Yamit Noe Hurtado is the manager at San Rafael De Tunja University hospital:"Our doctors classified the case as a re-infection. Fortunately, she recovered quite well. It was a solid work of the scientific team and respiratory therapy team. We are claiming victory."Hernandez returned to her nursing home where the COVID-19 hero will soon receive her second dose of the vaccine after it was delayed due to her reinfection.

  • 'Run, Ron, Run!': Trump urges his staunch ally Sen. Ron Johnson, who downplayed the Capitol riot, to seek reelection

    "He has no idea how popular he is," former President Donald Trump said in a statement. "Run, Ron, Run!"

  • Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll, Senate to probe Bolsonaro government's response

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil on Thursday set a daily record of 4,249 COVID-19 deaths, with overwhelmed hospitals running low on supplies and the Senate about to open an investigation into the response of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has played down the pandemic from the start. Brazil is nearing the single-day record that the United States registered on Jan. 20 of 4,405 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Brazil's outbreak is spiraling out of control, with vaccines in short supply and Bolsonaro fighting lockdowns.

  • Kyoko Takenaka recorded racist things men said in bars. For many, it hit home

    Kyoko Takenaka's short film 'Home' has gone viral on Instagram. It contains audio recordings of racist comments men made to Takenaka in bars.

  • Adam Kinzinger becomes 1st GOP member of Congress to call on Gaetz to resign

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted a short message to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) on Thursday night: Resign. The Justice Department is investigating Gaetz, 38, and whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him. In his tweet calling on Gaetz to resign, Kinzinger also linked to a new Daily Beast report about the allegations against Gaetz and Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz associate and the former tax collector for Seminole County, Florida. Gaetz has denied having sex with a 17-year-old. Kinzinger, a moderate, is now the first Republican member of Congress to publicly say Gaetz needs to step down. Kinzinger was one of the few party members who publicly criticized former President Donald Trump. In February, he earned the ire of Gaetz, a staunch Trump supporter, who used expletives to respond to reports that Kinzinger planned on launching a super PAC targeting far-right members of the GOP. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerMatt Gaetz's office released a statement from his 'women' staffers. No actual women are named in the letter.Report: Matt Gaetz paid associate $900, who then gave $900 to 3 young women

  • ‘Queen of having the iconic grandma’: Check out Camila Cabello’s sassy abuela in Miami

    Where’s the bleep button? Actually, never mind.

  • Mortgage rates dip for first time since January

    Mortgage rates fell for the first time in more than two months as buyers continue to be stifled by high prices and limited supply. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the benchmark 30-year loan rate dipped to 3.13% this week from 3.18% last week. Mortgage rates have been historically low for years, but strong demand and low inventory have pushed prices higher.

  • Myanmar security forces attack town that resisted with arms

    Security forces on Wednesday stormed a town in northwestern Myanmar where some residents had used homemade hunting rifles to resist the military's February seizure of power, killing at least 11 civilians and injuring many others, local news reports said. If the 11 deaths are confirmed, it would be one of the highest single-day death tolls outside the country's two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay. The online news site Khonumthung Burmese said the attack on Kalay began before dawn.

  • North Korea: Kim Jong-un warns of 'difficult' crisis

    Human rights groups say the country is facing dire food shortages and economic instability.

  • The numbers that are going to force John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski to change

    The 2021 NCAA Tournament served to reinforce the prevailing trend of how to build a roster that can win a championship.

  • Who is Q? Why QAnon's ringleader may have been hiding in plain sight all along

    QAnon researchers have long suggested that 8kun's owner and operator led the theory. Speculation continues to center on Jim and Ron Watkins.