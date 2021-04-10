Waikele man, 42, charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabs wife

Apr. 10—Prosecutors charged a 42-year-old man accused of stabbing his wife multiple times at their townhouse in Waikele.

Edsel N. Julaton made his initial appearance before Judge William Domingo at Honolulu District Court via video conference from the courthouse cellblock today on a second-degree attempted murder charge.

His bail is set at $250, 000.

The couple got into an argument Tuesday afternoon. Police said the argument escalated and the husband stabbed his wife multiple times in the torso and neck.

The victim, 41, fled to a neighbor's home and police were called. She was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police arrested her husband later identified as Julaton at their townhome.