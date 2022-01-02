Waikiki man attacks neighbor with gardening tool, police say

Jan. 2—Police arrested a 37-year-old Waikiki man after he allegedly assaulted his 59-year-old neighbor with a gardening tool.

Police said the younger man allegedly walked through an unlocked door that was ajar without permission into the older man's home in Waikiki.

He allegedly used the tool to attack the neighbor at about 12 :50 p.m., causing a laceration to other man's neck, police said.

He was arrested at 1 :30 p.m. on suspicion of first-degree burglary.