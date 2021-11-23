‘Waist is Snatched to the High Heavens’: Tracee Ellis Ross’ Tiny Figure Leaves Fans Stunned

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ snatched waist was the topic of conversation on Sunday, Nov. 21, after the actress shared a fashion post.

In the Instagram upload, Ross is seen wearing a “vintage Patrick Kelly” leopard dress donned with gold hoop earrings, a gold ring, a black belt and a slicked-back braided ponytail.

Tracee Ellis Ross’ latest fashion post left fans raving over her figure. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

In addition to the post, the 49-year-old gave a side story of how the look came together. Ross stated, while mentioning how her body shaper helped accentuate the overall attire, “When @karlawelchstylist throws a vintage Patrick Kelly dress over the gate & then I dig in my closet to complete the look! *This body shaper is on point y’all. Mama be lookin smooth.”

As fans began to view the “black-ish” star’s upload, many mentioned her tiny frame.

“I just love your figure very nice.”

“Come on BODDDDYYYY.”

Tracee Ellis Ross. Photo:@traceeellisross/Instagram

“Loving the look T. Dress has situated the waist nicely!!”

“I just love that dress and you wear it so well.”

“Waist is snatched to the high heavens!!! Gorgeous!!!”

Among the waist remarks, an Instagram user shared that Ross’ figure inspired them in a certain way. They wrote, “That dress!! Omg, I love it. You are inspiring me to hit the gym.”

In the past, Ross revealed while interviewing with Health Magazine how she maintains her physique in her 40s. She told the publication in 2016 that to sustain a healthy lifestyle, a person has to focus on the way her body functions and less on how it looks.

She also shared her workout schedule: “It’s three days a week on a regular basis, sometimes four. Sometimes I take a little break, but the truth is, I feel the best when I work out. I feel very strong. I didn’t wake up like this. At 22, I woke up like that. At 44, I work really hard for this! I am on TV, and I don’t want to lie to anybody. I’m not at my skinniest, I’m not at my fattest, but I live my life. This is my body. Health and the functionality of my body are more important than what it looks like.”

