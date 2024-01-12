Wait, did Florida ban the dictionary? Why one county is pulling Merriam-Webster from shelves

A Florida school district last month pulled the Merriam-Webster dictionary from library shelves to comply with a state law banning books with descriptions of "sexual conduct."

The common dictionary was one of several reference books taken off library shelves in Escambia County, located in Florida's Panhandle. In all, the school district is taking more than 1,600 titles off shelves, pending further investigation, according to the PEN America, an international free expression nonprofit.

In response to the decision, Merriam-Webster, which has been publishing its dictionary since 1847, said the classic reference guide "enriches education" and should be accessible to everyone.

"Dictionaries have always held an important place in our schools. They help all of us, including students of all ages, expand our knowledge, learn the value of words, and most importantly teach us how to communicate with each other," Merriam-Webster president Greg Barlow said in a statement to USA TODAY.

In August, the Escambia County school district confirmed all of the district's library books were under review for sexual content in response to Florida HB 1069, a law that took effect on July 1 and established statewide practices and policies surrounding the content of school library books.

Escambia County school officials told the Pensacola News Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, that the more than 1,600 books are not banned and are being pulled from shelves temporarily while under review.

The books "have not been banned or removed from the school district; rather, they have simply been pulled for further review to ensure compliance with the new legislation," Escambia County Public Schools spokesperson Cody Strother told the News Journal.

In an effort to comply with the law, the school district removed eight encyclopedias and five dictionaries from library shelves, according to PEN America, which is suing the school district for removing 10 books on race and LGBTQ issues last year. The group argues those book bans violate the First Amendment's guarantee of free speech.

Even before last month's widespread review purge, Escambia schools had books restricted pending review as far back as a year and a half ago, according to a county list of challenges. “Slaughterhouse Five” by Kurt Vonnegut, for example, received a challenge on Sept. 2, 2022. The title now is on the broader list of around 1,600.

See the full list of books pulled from library shelves in Escambia County.

Contributing: Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal; Douglas Soule, USA TODAY Network − Florida

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Escambia County removes dictionaries amid Florida book ban