Wait, what was found on the banks of the Salmon River? How did this fish get to Idaho?

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game shared photos in a news release Wednesday that appear to show a shark found on the shores of the Salmon River — a highly unusual find in landlocked Idaho.

According to the news release, Fish and Game was inundated Tuesday with calls and emails reporting the toothy creature near Riggins.

The agency identified the animal as a salmon shark, a compact species that can grow up to 10 feet long. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, salmon sharks can occasionally be caught off the Washington coast and are often mistaken for great white sharks. Their name is a reference to their diet, which includes salmon.

Idaho Fish and Game officials said the state’s struggling salmon are not at risk from sharks, though.

“No sharks have been observed swimming up our fish ladders lately, and the only known shark that can live in freshwater is the bull shark,” Clearwater Region fisheries manager Joe DuPont wrote in the news release. “I think it is safe to assume that somebody dropped this on the shore for a good laugh. I certainly have laughed about it.

“This would have been a great April Fools joke.”

