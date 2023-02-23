Wait, Jeff Bezos Really Bought A Museum To Live In?

Jeff Bezos, founder and former Amazon.com, Inc CEO, has a penchant for opulent living and has built an impressive real estate collection spanning several states in the U.S. Despite stepping down as CEO, Bezos still ranks as the third wealthiest person globally, with an estimated net worth of $118.7 billion.

His property portfolio is nothing short of extravagant, with properties ranging from New York City to Los Angeles. In 2019, Bezos splurged around $80 million on three adjacent New York City apartments, marking it as the most expensive real estate deal south of 42nd Street.

Bezos also owns two homes in Medina, Washington, with a combined area of 5.3 acres, one of which he purchased for $53 million. In Beverly Hills, he bought a Spanish-style mansion for $24.45 million, which boasts a tennis court, a swimming pool, four fountains and a six-car garage.

But, real estate investing isn’t just for the wealthy, and Bezos knows that. He invested in a new company that innovated ways for individual investors to make money in the housing market. Here’s how to invest as little as $100 (or more, depending on your appetite) in a rental property to earn passive income and build long-term wealth.

And yes, Bezos really bought a former textile museum in Washington, DC, which he purchased for $23 million in 2016. The property, located in the upscale Kalorama neighborhood, is reportedly the largest house in the U.S. capital.

The most expensive home Bezos has ever purchased is the Warner Estate, which he bought for a whopping $165 million in 2020. The estate was originally designed for the former president of Warner Bros., Jack Warner, and is located in Los Angeles, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the city.

Bezos also owns a 30,000-acre ranch in Texas.

His collection is a clear testament to his wealth and his love for luxurious living. Despite retiring from Amazon, he is still actively expanding his property empire and showing no signs of slowing down.

Story continues

Looking for a way to boost returns? Benzinga’s Real Estate Offering Screener has the latest private market investments with offerings available for both accredited and non-accredited investors.

Check Out More on Real Estate from Benzinga

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Wait, Jeff Bezos Really Bought A Museum To Live In? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.