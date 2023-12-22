The wait is over: Bob Michel Bridge to reopen after 9-month closure

Peorians, rejoice: The Bob Michel Bridge is officially reopening Saturday after months of construction.

The Bob Michel Bridge has been closed for nine months while construction crews made the bridge safer for pedestrians and reconfigured vehicle lanes. But the closure often snarled traffic on the Murray Baker and MacArthur bridges.

It cost $24.6 million to give the Bob Michel a makeover.

Sidewalks on the bridge have been converted into 14-foot-wide paths protected from the road by a concrete barrier that will make it easier for bicyclists and pedestrians to get from Peoria to East Peoria and vice versa.

New LED lighting was also implemented on the bridge.

