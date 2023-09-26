The wait is over: Olive Garden opens in Dalton

Sep. 26—One question has seemingly stood the test of time in Dalton: When is Olive Garden coming to town?

After years of rumors, murmurs and speculation, that question was finally answered in January when construction began at the site of the former O'Charley's at 1430 W. Walnut Ave.

And on Monday, after what seemed like a never-ending roller coaster of hype and anticipation, Olive Garden officially opened to hungry Daltonians looking to get their fix of casual-dining Italian-American cuisine.

Although the restaurant did not allow customers inside until 11 that morning, a line began wrapping around the building not long after 10, with most parking spots filling up soon after.

Dalton resident Mary Ellis said she had been preparing for this day for what seemed like forever.

"I bought a gift card quite a while ago just for this occasion," she said while waiting outside. "I originally didn't plan on going today but my friend reminded me that today was the opening and here I am."

Ellis said she "thought this day would never come. It had been a rumor for so long."

Deker and Halie Kendrick said they had a great experience on opening day.

"It was very nice inside. and very good food," Halie Kendrick said.

"The service was great," Deker Kendrick added. "They did a really good job. We're glad it's finally here."

On Friday, the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the restaurant to commemorate the occasion, when management staff, chefs, trainers and employees gathered with Dalton Mayor David Pennington and City Council members to tour the inside and try a sampling of the menu.

During the ceremony, Maurice Johnson, the manager of the Olive Garden, welcomed the attendees.

"We appreciate everyone coming out and the continued support of our community," Johnson, who previously served as a service professional for Olive Garden in Douglasville, said. "I know it's been a long time coming for this particular restaurant to make its way to Dalton and we're excited to be here and excited to grow within the community."

Pennington told Johnson the wait for a Dalton Olive Garden was long and eventful.

"Our community has been waiting for this to happen for 25 years," he said. "It's been building up and building up and now it's here."

Aaron Bixby, superintendent of Buffalo Construction out of Louisville, Kentucky, and a resident of Nashville, Tennessee, was involved in the construction.

"We got here and tore down the O'Charley's on Jan. 9, so 31 weeks," he said. "The build was flawless; we dealt with a lot of local vendors and trade partners. The electricians and everyone involved were great people. Overall, the town has been really nice and I enjoyed the people of Dalton."

Bixby said opening day was off to a great start.

"Everything is going good; it's busy," he said. "We had 45 people sitting outside after 10 o'clock this morning."

Pennington said he is glad to see continual growth on Walnut Avenue and in Dalton as a whole.

"No matter what, I will forever be known as the mayor that brought Olive Garden to Dalton," he said.