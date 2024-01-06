Wait, Ridiculous Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron (Who is Black) Wants to Wage War on What?

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 07: Republican Candidate for Governor of Kentucky, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and wife, Makenze Cameron, walk off of the stage after his concession speech at the Republican election watch party at the Marriott Hotel on November 7, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.



After losing his race for Kentucky Governor, former Attorney General Daniel Cameron is moving on to the most predictable career pivot possible for a Black conservative. You guessed it — he’s waging a war on wokeness at the 1792 Exchange.



Cameron was tapped to lead the 1792 Exchange, a non-profit whose incredibly vague mission statement can be summed up as protecting businesses and non-profits from “woke” corporations.

Amalea Smirniotopoulos, NAACP Legal Defense Fund Senior Policy Counsel, says that these Republican attorneys general are trying to make the Supreme Court’s affirmative decision about something it’s not. “This was another attempt to chill completely lawful efforts to increase diversity, equity, and inclusion by corporations,” says Smirniotopoulos. “By really trying to stretch the meaning of the decision in the Harvard and UNC cases and frankly by also restating things that have always been true about discrimination law and employment.”

Despite his move to the non-profit world, Cameron hinted that he might return to politics. “We’ll continue to be engaged and continue to work to make sure that this commonwealth and our country are the best possible version of themselves,” he told the Associated Press.

But for now, Cameron will wage the war on wokeness from his new desk at 1792.

