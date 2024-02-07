‘Wait for me!’ Watch as surprise straggler tags along behind huge elk herd in Colorado

A massive herd of elk trampled across a highway in the southwestern Colorado mountains — followed by an unexpected straggler lagging behind, a funny video shows.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

“Sure, some call Wednesdays hump day — but we like to call it HERD DAY,” officials said in the post. “Thanks for…this incredible video Kyle from Creede! Take time to spot the lone pronghorn running with this elk herd near the end of the video too.”

Sure, some call Wednesdays hump day - but we like to call it HERD DAY



Thanks for the this incredible video Kyle from Creede! Take time to spot the lone pronghorn running with this elk herd near the end of the video too. pic.twitter.com/k0FKAI6NG5 — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) February 7, 2024

The video appears to be recorded from a car as a herd of what looks like hundreds of elk barrels down from a slope and across the highway in front of the car. It takes about 20 seconds for the elk to cross — when suddenly a smaller white-hued creature darts after them, unable to keep up.

“I thought it was a coyote at first, looking for a meal,” someone said in the comments.

Someone else said they thought it looked like the pronghorn was seeking safety in numbers, and several others suspected the herd might be running from a predator.

Still, others were perfectly content to just enjoy the cute video.

“Wait for me, I have little legs,” someone joked as if from the perspective of the pronghorn.

“Hey! Wait up for that little guy!” someone else said.

Rare creature spotted in Colorado mountains is a 1-in-100,000 find. See stunning photo

Blurry creature on side of road reveals massive herd hiding in darkness, photo shows

Massive elk herd stampedes across Colorado mountains in stunning video. Take a look