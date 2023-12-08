Waite given 6 years for weapon possession

Dec. 7—A Crossville man serving the balance of a five-year burglary sentence pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Criminal Court Dec. 1 to attempt to possess a firearm by a felon and received a six-year sentence.

Cody Edward Waite, 31, entered the information plea which includes forfeiture of the weapon to the Crossville Police Department. He was arrested June 25 at a residence on Maranatha Lane and found by police in possession of a handgun while on parole/probation.

The six years are to be served as a Range II offender and consecutive to a parole violation of the five-year sentence, with credit for 161 days already served in prison.

Waite was on parole from a five-year sentence received June 10, 2020, after pleading guilty to aggravated burglary of an Old Mail Rd. residence that occurred in October 2019.

That sentence was to be served concurrently with a possession of meth plea.

Waite has been in custody since his June 25 arrest by city police.