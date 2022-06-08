Waite Park boy found safe after massive search

WAITE PARK — An 11-year-old boy with autism was found safe Tuesday night 4½ miles from home after an hours-long, multiagency search.

According to Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud, the boy was reported missing to police about 10 p.m., about a half-hour after he was last seen in the Sunwood Park neighborhood. Neighbors and family members were already looking for the child; Waite Park police joined the search. Other agencies assisting included the Waite Park, St. Joseph, Cold Spring and St. Cloud fire departments; Stearns County Sheriff's Office; Sartell, St. Cloud and Cold Spring police departments; Mayo Ambulance; Life Link III's flight team; and the State Patrol's flight and patrol divisions.

The boy was found safe about 3½ hours later near Stearns County Road 75 and 33rd Street South in St. Cloud. He was returned home by a St. Cloud police officer.

Waite Park police commended citizens who helped with the search and stayed with the boy until police arrived.

