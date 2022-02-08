Waite Park to get a new police dog, reviving program founded in 1986

Waite Park Chief of Police Dave Bentrud is pictured outside city hall Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Waite Park.

WAITE PARK — The Waite Park City Council voted Monday to reinstate the police department's K-9 unit, with the purchase of a new police dog.

The force does not have a dog unit and it has been a goal of the Waite Park Police Department to restart the program since 2019.

The cost of an imported police dog and a training course for its handler is $15,500.

To date, the police department has received about $17,600 in grant and community funding to help cover the costs, according to the city agenda.

The Waite Park Police Department started a K-9 program in 1986 and had many dogs over the years before its most recent dog was reassigned to a handler with the St. Cloud Police Department in 2019. The department has had 13 K-9s over the years, according to their website.

The dogs are used to track fleeing or missing people, detect and local illegal drugs and assist in apprehending violent criminals.

