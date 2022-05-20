A Waite Park man is accused of assaulting and strangling a woman, according to a Benton County criminal complaint.

Shaundale Reese Jr., 20, faces one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.

About 7:33 p.m. April 27, St. Cloud Police were dispatched to a residence on the 400 block of 14th Ave SE on a suspicious activity complaint. An unidentified witness near the scene told police they heard loud pounding noises.

Police went into an apartment to conduct a safety check where they made contact with a woman. She told a police that Reese punched her in the face and stomach as well as multiple objects in the apartment. Officers also observed marks on her neck.

Reese was booked into Benton County Jail on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Waite Park man accused of assaulting, strangling woman