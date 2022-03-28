WAITE PARK — A Waite Park man has been charged with felony assault after he was accused of choking a woman early Friday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Darius Curtis Dimitri Vanable, 19, faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge and two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault.

According to the complaint against him, law enforcement was sent to a report of a domestic assault in Waite Park around 1:30 a.m. Friday. A woman there told police that during an argument Vanable threw a grill brush at her, then threw her belongings and choked her, preventing her from breathing, the complaint said. He then punched a hole in the wall of the apartment and left the residence, the complaint said.

Vanable told police the woman hit him and he denied he got physical with her, but did say he punched a hole in the wall, according to the criminal complaint.

He had a court appearance Monday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Waite Park man accused of choking woman Friday