A Waite Park man is accused of possessing more than $25,000 worth of controlled substances, according to a Stearns County Criminal complaint.

David Robert Nowlan, 30, faces one felony count of first-degree aggravated controlled substance and firearm crime, one felony count of first-degree drugs sale - dangerous weapon, one felony count of possessing ammo or a firearm with a prior violent crime conviction and one felony count of possessing or operating machine guns or short-barreled shotguns.

Law enforcement stopped Nowlan Tuesday while he was driving after observing he was not wearing a seat belt, according to the complaint. Nowlan was unable to provide a valid driver’s license and law enforcement observed he struggled to follow simple instructions, acted erratically, made contradictory statements and had constricted pupils, according to the complaint.

Nowlan also had burnt fingertips and showed signs he was under the influence of a controlled substance during a field sobriety test, according to the complaint. Law enforcement determined Nowlan’s driving status was suspended.

During a vehicle search, law enforcement located small bags for packaging controlled substances, 45.9 grams of cocaine, a methamphetamine pipe, cell phones, a notebook with payment and price notes for controlled substances, a gun, money, 12.75-ounce and 6.5-ounce bags of marijuana, a bag of suspected fentanyl, 71.7 grams of cocaine and 1,169 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

The controlled substances found by law enforcement in Nowlan’s vehicle totaled more than $25,000.

Nowlan has a prior 2014 second-degree controlled substance crime conviction in Stearns County.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Waite Park man accused of having more than $25,000 in controlled substances