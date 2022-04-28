Waite Park man accused of smashing phone, making threats

A Waite Park man is accused of smashing a phone and making threats leading to a felony domestic assault charge against Adam Paul Margowski, 40, of Waite Park.

St. Cloud police officers responded to a St. Cloud residence April 26 around 9:09 p.m. for possible threats, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court. A woman stated Margowski was angry and raised his fist at her as if he was going to hit her, according to the complaint. The woman stated she was afraid of Margowski and he had assaulted her in the past, according to the complaint.

Margowski has a 2018 felony domestic assault conviction and a 2018 felony domestic abuse no-contact order violation conviction in Stearns County, according to the complaint.

