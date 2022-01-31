WAITE PARK — A Waite Park man has been charged with assault after a teen was choked and chased with a knife, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Keywon Vernell Jackson-Rossina, 23, faces a felony charge of domestic assault by strangulation and a misdemeanor domestic assault charge.

According to the complaint against him, officers were called to a domestic assault in progress in Waite Park around 3 a.m. Friday.

A teen at the residence told police he was in his bedroom when Jackson-Rossina entered the room and they argued. The teen said Jackson-Rossina went into the kitchen and returned to the bedroom with a knife, threw it at him and then choked him with both hands, the complaint said.

The teen said he was scared and used the knife to stab Jackson-Rossina in the abdomen when he was being choked. As he tried to leave the apartment, the teen told police, Jackson-Rossina was chasing him.

He called 911 from a laundry room, the complaint said.

Jackson-Rossina was held in Stearns County jail and had a court date scheduled for Monday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Waite Park man charged with choking, threatening teen with knife