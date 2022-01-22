WAITE PARK — A Waite Park man faces two felony assault charges for allegedly hitting a woman on the head with a hammer and choking her Thursday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Andre Shyron Kidd, 31, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault by strangulation.

According to the complaint against him, the Waite Park Police Department was dispatched to a Waite Park residence on a report of a domestic assault around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arriving at the scene officers observed a woman who was holding her head, had blood on her hands and what appeared to be blood in her hair. The woman told police Kidd choked her, causing her to not be able to breathe, the complaint said.

The woman said Kidd also struck her in the head with a hammer twice, attempted to keep her from leaving the residence to escape him and mentioned to her he had a gun, the complaint said.

Inside the residence officers observed a large hole in the living room wall that appeared to be cause by someone being pushed into the wall. The woman was observed to have popped blood vessels and bruising on both sides of her neck, as well as a large bump on her forehead that was starting to bruise, the complaint said. She also had blood dripping from her head.

A woman at the scene told police she was outside the residence when she heard the woman scream and called 911, the complaint said.

Kidd had his first court appearance Friday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Waite Park man charged with choking woman, hitting her with hammer