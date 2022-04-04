WAITE PARK — A Waite Park man faces a felony assault charge after he allegedly hit and strangled a child last week, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

Mohamed Dahir Farah, 42, is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and faces a gross misdemeanor charge for malicious punishment of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement began investigating a maltreatment report based on a disclosure made by a child at school earlier in March. The child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and provided details of the assault consistent with what they had disclosed originally at school.

More: This business consultant works to spread information, build trust with entrepreneurs of color

On March 30, the child said Farah grabbed them by the neck and slapped them hard in the face after an argument, causing their lip to bleed.

Farah then allegedly grabbed the front of the child's throat for about five seconds and the child said they could not breathe. The child said Farah then grabbed their hair and stepped on them.

Police officers observed and photographed swelling on the right side of the child's face and marks on the bottom of their throat.

Farah admitted to police an altercation occurred, but denied assaulting the child, the complaint said.

He was held in Stearns County jail and had no court dates scheduled as of Monday.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Waite Park man charged with choking, hitting child