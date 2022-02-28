Waite Park man charged with stalking, threatening woman

ST. CLOUD — A Waite Park man has been charged with two felonies after allegedly stalking, threatening and sexually harassing a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County court.

John David Orkins, 68, is charged with felony stalking and felony threats of violence.

Law enforcement investigators from the Waite Park Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff's Office and St. Cloud Police Department responded to multiple reports of stalking, threatening and harassing conduct committed by Orkins, according to the complaint.

Because Orkins committed two or more predicate acts (earlier offenses that can be used to enhance a sentence levied for a later conviction) against the woman in a five-year period, and had reason to know his actions would cause the woman to feel terrorized or fear bodily harm, he is charged with stalking, the complaint said.

In May, the woman contacted police because Orkins had begun sexually harassing her, leaving threatening voicemails, repeatedly calling, texting and sending letters and threatening her. She filed for a harassment restraining order, which was granted, the complaint said.

Orkins was arrested for violating the HRO four times in August and September. He was charged with misdemeanor HRO violations for several offenses, but was found incompetent after a Rule 20 examination and the misdemeanor charges were dismissed on Nov. 19.

The woman continued to express concern for her safety and the safety of her family, the complaint said.

In late 2021, she saw Orkins had looked at her LinkedIn profile, a violation of the HRO and told law enforcement she was terrified to leave work, that her family was afraid of Orkins and she had to take multiple protective measures to her residence and person.

On Jan. 20 the woman was contacted by the United States Secret Service, and an investigation revealed Orkins called the Secret Service and told agents the woman had made a threat against the president. The conduct was both harassing and indirect contact in violation of the HRO, the complaint said.

Last week, Orkins left multiple voicemails with another person threatening to shoot the woman, which is both a threatened crime of violence and harassing conduct violating the HRO, according to the complaint.

Orkins was arrested in St. Cloud Thursday and admitted to talking about the woman in the voicemails, but said he did not remember threatening the woman.

He was held in Stearns County jail and had a court date scheduled Feb. 25.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Waite Park man charged with stalking, threatening woman