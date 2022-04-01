WAITE PARK — A Waite Park man is suspected of sexually assaulting a two children multiple times.

Tamarrion Shawtez Antwion Bell, 18, has been charged with three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. These are felony-level charges.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, a child told a staff member at their school that Bell had been touching them and another child inappropriately.

In an interview with the Child Advocacy Center, the child told the interviewer that Bell touched the child's genitalia multiple times and had also touched another child inappropriately. During a medical exam at the Child Advocacy Center, the child also said that Bell hit them with his hand and a belt.

Bell had his first appearance in court Friday and, as of Friday, did not have a hearing scheduled.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Waite Park man suspected of sexually assaulting two children