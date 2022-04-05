WAITE PARK — The Waite Park Police Department has a new officer, but admittedly he's fuzzier than most.

The department's new K-9, Bosco, is a purebred German Shepard and started his 15-week training on March 28 to learn how to apprehend violent offenders, track suspects, locate narcotics and participate in community engagement.

His handler, Officer Andrew Lehmkuhl, has been with the Waite Park Police Department since 2018.

Waite Park K-9 Bosco stands with handler Officer Andrew Lehmkuhl.

The Waite Park City Council voted unanimously to reinstate the police department's K-9 unit and purchase a new police dog in February. It had been a goal to reinstate the program since 2019.

The cost of an imported police dog and a training course for its handler is $15,500.

To date, the police department received about $17,600 in grant and community funding to help cover the costs, according to the city agenda.

Becca Most is a cities reporter with the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-241-8213 or bmost@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter at @becca_most.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Waite Park Police Department gets new K-9 Bosco