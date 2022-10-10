WAITE PARK ― A Waite Park woman has been charged with threatening to kill people with a knife and felony assault motivated by racial bias, according to a press release from the Waite Park Police Department.

Alyssa Marlys Holmberg, 33, is charged with two counts of felony second-degree assault, felony first-degree burglary, felony assault motivated by bias, felony threats of violence, gross misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, two charges of fifth-degree misdemeanor assault and a misdemeanor for obstructing the legal process.

According to police, around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, law enforcement received several calls that a woman was going into apartments on the 200 block of Third Street South threatening to kill people with a knife. Several witnesses pointed Holmberg out as the suspect.

Holmberg was spotted chasing a Black man, and as officers placed her under arrest she resisted arrest, assaulted and threatened police officers and made racist statements. She was ultimately placed in a restraint, police said.

Holmberg yelled racist comments and chased a man walking past her and threw a jar of salsa at him, striking him in the back. Witnesses said she also threw slices of pizza at people in the building.

She was arrested and booked in the Stearns County Jail.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Waite Park woman charged with assault motivated by bias