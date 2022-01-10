Waiting for answers: Half of 2021 Craven County homicides remains an ongoing investigation

There were eight homicides in Craven County in 2021 and four of those homicides, which took place in New Bern, have not ended in an arrest.

There were eight homicides total for all of Craven County in 2021 and four of those homicides that transpired in New Bern have not been solved, why?

Questions have been asked to New Bern Police Department for answers on what is needed to bring these cases to a resolution, but we have not received a response yet.

A Jan. 6 inquiry to the New Bern Police Department for an update on these cases included:

Has an arrest been made or are there any new findings for any of the four homicide cases mentioned? If not, why?

How long does a homicide investigation normally take?

What else does the department need for these investigations? More resources, more detectives or more anonymous tips?

Most of the victims of these four homicides died due to gun shot wounds .

On May 8, 2021, Donnie Smith was found dead by New Bern police after a call about a shooting. Two months later on July 10, Oscar L. Aldridge was found on Hunter's Landing Apartment's property suffering from a gun shot wound.

Shervella M. Perry was found dead with a gunshot wound on Nov. 19, 2021 in New Bern after a call about a shooting victim. Most recently, the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, Darrell Mims Jr. was found suffering gun shot wounds. He was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center where he succumbed from his injuries.

No suspects were identified in any of these cases.

Part of the reason these cases may not have led to an arrest could be because of the pandemic, said Phil Dixon, defender educator and faculty member of the University of North Carolina School of Government.

"Murder cases always took a long time even pre-pandemic," Dixon said. "And now you've got a huge backlog of cases that everybody has been waiting on their trial for two years and courts open and then shut back down. I imagine the pandemic is part of the delay."

He said homicides are often a result from domestic violence or gang related issues. Domestic violence cases may be easier to solve then victims of gang violence.

"Gang cases are a lot different because there's a whole culture of silence," Dixon said. "Or out of fear of being retaliated against by gang members or criminals in their community."

When there are no eyewitnesses or people willing to confess, police may have to do more "legwork," he said. This could include knocking on doors, asking the public for help, or going back to the scene and canvas the neighborhood for clues.

The Sun Journal is working on updating this story, as more details are provided.

