Waiting for justice: Asheville mother describes son Keith Mosely, shot to death in 2022

ASHEVILLE — The first and last words Keith Anthony Mosely heard in his 21 years of life were the same.

“I just love you so much, son,” his mom, Teresa Mosely, told him over the phone on May 29, 2022, as EMS loaded his bullet-battered body into an ambulance, headed for Mission Hospital.

Keith Mosely died moments later, according to his death investigation report. About 30 minutes earlier, he was sitting in his car at Hillcrest Apartments waiting to pick up his girlfriend, Shawntell Smart, to go swimming on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. The two had dated since the age of 10, according to his mother.

Teresa was on the phone with her son as he was waiting and heard him say, “Wait a minute this dude is acting weird, let me see what’s going on. I love you; I’ll call you back.”

“And a minute later, that’s when my baby got shot,” Mosely told the Citizen Times Oct. 18.

While he was in the driver’s seat of his car, Mosely was shot nearly 20 times, according to an autopsy report obtained by the Citizen Times. He was hit in the left chest, abdomen and both thighs.

When Asheville Police Department officers arrived at Hillcrest just after 3:20 p.m., they found a “large crowd” of people around a black Honda Civic and Mosely lying on the ground outside the car, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Surveillance footage and witnesses saw a man wearing a black colored hoodie and blue shorts running from Mosely’s car, according to a search warrant obtained by Citizen Times Oct. 18. Kevion Martese Edgerton, Mosely’s cousin, later that day turned himself in to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, wearing those same clothes.

APD detectives charged Edgerton, 24, with first-degree murder. He is still in jail under no bond.

Aric Rashad Harper, 28, of Swannanoa, was later arrested by the U.S. Marshals on charges of aiding and abetting Edgerton, but his case was dismissed by District Attorney Todd Williams on Aug. 19, 2022.

The dismissal notice stated it was “not in the state’s interests to proceed.” The Citizen Times spoke with Williams, who declined to comment given that Edgerton’s case is still open. Mosely’s mom said the DA told her they didn’t have enough evidence to hold Harper.

Harper’s original arrest warrant alleged he helped Edgerton by driving him to the scene, looking for the victim and “blocking the victim in with his vehicle.” But his attorney, Stephen Cash, told the Citizen Times that the incident was caught on camera, and there was no evidence of Harper’s involvement.

Harper and Edgerton had driven to Hillcrest for a barbecue, according to Cash. Edgerton then wandered off and wasn’t responding while Harper was trying to get him back into the car, Cash said.

“Aric wasn’t with him,” Cash said. “He was with the car and heard the gunshot and left.”

'It's so hard:' A mom waits for justice

Mosely’s mom has been to every court date for Edgerton, who remains in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond nearly a year-and-a-half after the shooting. A mental capacity motion was filed by Edgerton’s lawyer, James Rice, but there has been no plea, no conviction, no exoneration.

“You get court dates, and you go to court, and nothing happens,” Teresa said. “What it does, it throws you back into that moment, that moment, that moment. Then I come out of there, and I’m just messed up for days.”

Rice told the Citizen Times they “are exploring every possible defense, and that includes those related to his mental illness or his capacity, and I am doing everything I can to protect his rights at every stage of this case.”

Though it’s been 18 months, Rice said it's typical for murder cases to take this long and “this case is fairly young in the grand scheme of things.”

“There’s a lot of work to be done in a murder case,” Rice said. “And there’s a lot of experts involved that work these cases and coordinating the schedules and getting everyone’s work product done in a timely manner is sometimes difficult because everybody is very busy.”

Teresa Mosely said she gets a buildup of anxiety the week before a court date. She can’t eat, can’t sleep. She said they “don’t even know why he did it.”

“I still haven’t seen the boy that killed my son,” Mosely said. “But every time I come to court, I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God, am I going to see this boy that murdered my son? Am I mentally going to be able to take that? Or am I just going to lose my mind and not be able to come back?’”

However, Mosely said her family is appreciative of the support they've received from the District Attorney's Office and the detectives that worked her son's case.

A talented football player with a 'good heart'

In certain ways, her son was surrounded by death much of his life, Mosely said. His father, Keith "Keddie" Mosely, was killed after he was assaulted on an Asheville street when Keith was 14, his godmother died when he was 12, and he lost a close friend in college. Mosely said they didn’t get justice in her husband’s death because no one was ever convicted.

But despite that, he “always stayed strong for me and his nephews. He just overcame and kept saying, ‘I’ll make my dad proud,’’ Mosely said. She described her son, who went by the nickname "Deuce," as “6-foot-3, 245 pounds but a big baby.”

Mosely attended Asheville High School, where he still holds the record for the third-most tackles in school history, according to Asheville High coach Cort Radford. The 21-year-old had big goals for the future, which included playing for the Carolina Panthers and marrying his girlfriend. When he died, Mosely was in his senior year at Barton College in Wilson, and wanted to get a job where he could help kids, his mom said.

Smart chose Barton College to be with Mosely and graduated in May, telling the Citizen Times, “I finished out for us.”

She said she wants Mosely to be remembered for the person he was, not for the way his life ended.

“He was a person of humor and a person with a big heart who cherished family, kids and football,” Smart said. She mentioned how Mosely was a paranoid person and had a hard time trusting people because of PTSD from his dad’s death.

“He was a strong person. He had a lot of fight in him,” Smart said. “He lost his life unexpectedly and I hope he gets the justice he deserves.”

Now, Mosely is fulfilling her son’s desire to help kids through a foundation in his name, the Keith Mosely Foundation.

“My goal is to reach out to our at-risk kids and families,” Mosely said. “And maybe keep them from being a victim or perpetrator in life. … I don’t want his death to be in vain. I want to use that to build up these children and these families in our community.”

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Asheville mother waits for justice in son's 2022 shooting death