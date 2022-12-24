Waiting on state action, Corpus Christi ISD approves tax agreement

The Corpus Christi ISD administration office building on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correctly identify Karen Griffith, Corpus Christi ISD's deputy superintendent for business and support services, and to correct the spelling of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar's name.

The Corpus Christi ISD board of trustees voted in support of a tax incentive agreement with electrofuels company Monarch Energy Development on Tuesday morning.

The CCISD trustees approved the creation of a reinvestment zone and waived a job requirement for the Monarch Energy project Tuesday morning before voting to approve an agreement should the Texas Comptroller's Officer certify the agreement.

It's unclear whether the comptroller will cooperate, as lawmakers have allowed the controversial Chapter 313 program allowing lucrative tax incentives for industry to sunset at the end of this year.

Eyeing this deadline, Monarch Energy was one of hundreds of companies across the state to request a property value limitation from a school district for a potential project in the months before the expiration of Chapter 313.

This wave of applications swamped the state agency responsible for vetting the economic impact and eligibility of projects. Though the comptroller has certified hundreds of agreements statewide this year, the office did not meet a deadline to complete an economic impact study for the Monarch Energy project in Corpus Christi.

Monarch Energy filed a petition with the Texas Supreme Court for a writ of mandamus Friday that would compel the comptroller to act on applications made by the company in Brazosport ISD, Panhandle ISD and Corpus Christi ISD. Other companies have filed similar petitions.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a statement Tuesday addressing these requests.

"This is a frivolous attempt to get the Texas Supreme Court to force my office to put even more resources toward the program in the final two weeks of its existence," the statement reads.

Hegar said in the statement that his office has complied with the law while managing a workload that tripled in the last six months of the year.

"Despite receiving billions of dollars in property tax abatements over the life of the program and potentially billions more in approved incentives just this year, these companies and their attorneys are asking Texas taxpayers to shoulder even more despite the Legislature’s decision to discontinue the program," the statement reads.

The CCISD and Monarch Energy agreement discussed Tuesday, which includes a 10-year tax abatement that would go in effect in 2028, cannot go forward without certification from the comptroller.

"The District took action and authorized the creation of the Monarch Energy Reinvestment Zone, conditioned upon a positive certificate from the Texas Comptroller’s office and/or order from the Texas Supreme Court requiring the Comptroller in doing so," CCISD deputy superintendent for business and support services Karen Griffith said in an email Tuesday.

Two CCISD trustees, Alice Upshaw Hawkins and Marty Bell, did not attend the meeting.

Though the meeting included a public hearing, no members of the public spoke, only district advisers and company representatives. District spokesperson Leanne Libby said notice of the meeting was posted Thursday.

What would the local impact of the CCISD-Monarch Energy agreement be?

According to descriptions of the project in application filings, Monarch Energy intends to build an electrofuels manufacturing project in northwest Corpus Christi. Company representatives said Monarch Energy was formed at the beginning of this year focused on hydrogen production during the Tuesday meeting.

If it goes through, the agreement would cover a value limitation for facilities and equipment installed for the project, potentially including water treatment facilities, reactor vessels, process buffers, storage tanks, a collection system, electrical substations, a generation transmission tie line and associated towers and interconnection facilities, according to the application.

It would create a minimum of one new job.

According to application filings, Monarch Energy did not yet own property for the project in Corpus Christi and was considering other locations outside of Texas at the time of the application.

The agreement includes $330,000 annually in supplemental payments to the district from the company.

How does Chapter 313 work?

Under the Texas Economic Development Act, Chapter 313 of the Tax Code, companies could negotiate 10-year property value limitations for the maintenance and operations portion of their school district taxes. M&O tax revenues are used by schools to pay for annual expenditures, such as salaries, educational materials and regular facility upkeep

Companies still have to pay the full portion of their interest and sinking taxes, which are used by schools for bond projects to build and renovate facilities.

Despite the tax breaks, school districts that approve Chapter 313 agreements have actually often benefited financially because the law directs the state to make up any lost revenues and school districts can also negotiate supplemental payments with companies.

In many cases, the lost tax revenues would have gone to the state anyway, as the school funding formula includes recapture and redistribution of some tax revenues from wealthy districts to property-poor districts as a measure of equity.

