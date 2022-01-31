Waitr founder Chris Meaux named co-CEO for job search app | Business Buzz

Each week, we’ll offer insights into new businesses, developments and closings in the area. And we’ll answer your questions about what’s happening in a vacant store or empty lot. Email us at wpotter@theadvertiser.com.

Waitr founder Chris Meaux, who resigned as the CEO of Waitr in 2019, is now the co-CEO and chairman of BoomNation — an app connecting businesses with workers.

BoomNation is designed to help workers navigate the labor market by providing them with helpful content, letting them communicate with employers and giving them access to job postings in their fields. The app also helps employers find qualified employees in minutes, the company said in a release.

The founders of BoomNation sought to add Meaux, who founded Waitr in 2013, to their company for his experience in the fast-growing technology industry.

“Today, job market openings remain high and employers struggle to find qualified workers,” Meaux said in a release. “Long job applications that are not mobile friendly often never receive a response back from employers and only add to the friction. BoomNation is the answer to improving employee/employer engagement leading to better job placement.”

BoomNation is based in Baton Rouge. The app is free and available through the Apple and Google app stores.

Waitr again at risk at being dumped from NASDAQ exchange

Lafayette-based food delivery company Waitr is at risk at being removed from the NASDAQ exchange for the second time since going public in 2018.

The company filed a document with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday saying that it had been notified by NASDAQ staff that its share price had been below the minimum bid price of $1 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

To regain compliance with NASDAQ, Waitr's share price must close at $1 per share or higher for 10 consecutive business days at some point before July 25.

On Friday, Waitr's share price opened at $0.56.

Waitr fell out of compliance once before around the end of 2019 after its share price plummeted following large third-quarter losses. But Waitr had a resurgence during the COVID-19 pandemic, gaining ground as restaurants nationwide pivoted to delivery and pickup.

During the pandemic, the company's share price peaked north of $5.50.

One Acadiana announces 2022 leadership

One Acadiana, the chamber of commerce for the region and Lafayette Parish, announced new appointments to its board of directors last week.

The board's officers for 2022 are:

Chair: Charles Fenstermaker, FENSTERMAKER

Chair-elect: Kathy Healy-Collier, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Secretary: Mark Willis, LHC Group

Treasurer: Edward Bienvenu, IBERIABANK

Immediate Past Chair: Steven Hebert, Billeaud Companies

“In 2020, One Acadiana launched the IMPACT campaign, focused on improving Acadiana’s business climate through strategic and measurable goals,” said Charles Fenstermaker in a release. “I’m proud to serve the business community in the role of 1A’s Chairman of the Board as the organization works to attract and retain high-paying jobs, ensure regional infrastructure investments, strengthen Acadiana’s workforce and attract skilled talent, enhance Acadiana’s quality of place and business environment, and connect and support businesses locally and regionally.”

The three-year elected directors are:

Kip Bertrand, Washington State Bank

Marie Centanni, Centanni Communications

Bobby Dufrene, First National Bank of Jeanerette, Morgan City

Corey Jack, Jack & Associates

Michael LeJeune, Hospice of Acadiana

Drake Pothier, Village Deaux

Matthew Thibodeaux, Klout 9

The ex-officio appointees are:

Jillian Bradley, the705

Megan Duhon, Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce

Will Kellner, Leadership Institute of Acadiana

Brandy Landry, Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce

“The business community’s investment in Acadiana’s economic progress continues to be strong, as evidenced by our organization’s volunteer leadership,” said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana. “The staff at One Acadiana is beyond grateful to be able to make an impact on our region alongside this amazing group of regional community leaders and investors who share in our vision for economic growth and prosperity.”

