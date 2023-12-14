Waitress receives ‘life-changing’ tip at Pittsburgh-area restaurant, shares with entire staff

A woman who was working at a restaurant in Allegheny County on Saturday received a huge tip and decided to pay it forward to her coworkers.

The tip came after a group of diners had breakfast at David’s Diner, in Springdale Borough, on Saturday.

“I ran their card, handed it back to them, and said, ‘Merry Christmas,’ I was just gonna close out the check like normal. I opened the book and kinda noticed them staring at me,” the waitress, Kayla Webster, said.

The card was from a group named “Just be ‘Claus’” and was filled with $900.

“I cried because nothing like that has ever happened to me,’ Kayla told Channel 11′s Cara Sapida.

Pam Morrow-Wolfe, the restaurant owner, said Kayla shared the tip with the entire staff.

“Even the cooks, the dishwasher, they all got $100,” Morrow-Wolfe said.

“We are a team here. Everything runs smoothly with all of us working together, they deserve it as much as I did,” Webster said.

Pam shared the photos and story on Facebook and received hundreds of likes and comments from longtime customers and strangers, appreciating the spirit of giving.

“We just wanted to say there’s still good people out there.”

