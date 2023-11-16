Waitress shot, killed on Christmas Eve in 2014, feds say. Now ex-boyfriend convicted

Almost nine years after a woman was gunned down on Christmas Eve on her way to work, her ex-boyfriend has been convicted of murder, federal officials say.

Marvin Lopez, 44, was convicted on Nov. 14 of first-degree murder while armed, according to a Nov. 15 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia.

Information on Lopez’s representation was not available as of Nov. 16.

Evelyn Yamileth Arroyo Guerra was on her way to her waitress job at El Sabor Latino Restaurant in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 24, 2014, when a man approached her on the street outside the restaurant, federal officials said.

Two Metropolitan Police officers nearby heard gunshots, according to the release, and took off in the direction of the sounds.

As the officers rounded the block they saw Arroyo Guerra on the sidewalk outside the restaurant and bystanders pointing at a man running away, officials said.

One of the officers stayed with Arroyo Guerra while the other took off on foot after the gunman, according to the release, before the officer lost him in a wooded area.

Arroyo Guerra had a gunshot wound to her chest and her head had been grazed, leading to her death, federal officials said.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Arroyo Guerra’s ex-boyfriend, Lopez, approach her moments before, according to the release.

They told investigators they had recently broken up and her ex had been sending threatening messages to her, federal officials said.

Lopez told Arroyo Guerra he would kill her over Facebook messages, those who knew her told investigators.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Lopez the next day, Christmas, but they were unable to find him before he fled to El Salvador, according to the release.

In March, Lopez was extradited to the United States to face the charge.

Lopez was found guilty by a jury, according to the release, and is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 26, 2024.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, federal officials said.

