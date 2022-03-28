Waitrose on the warpath after Asda launches Just Essentials range

Laura Onita
·3 min read
waitrose asda essentials
waitrose asda essentials

Waitrose has demanded an explanation from Asda after the budget supermarket announced plans to launch a cut-price range with a similar name to its "Essential Waitrose" brand.

Lawyers for Waitrose have written to the Leeds-based supermarket questioning the launch of its "Just Essentials by Asda" range on Monday.

Waitrose sells about 1,000 products under its "Essential Waitrose" range, which was first introduced in 2009.

Asda will sell 300 "Just Essentials" items in 581 shops from May, targeting millions of households grappling with rising grocery and energy bills. The chain said its range would be “the largest budget-friendly essentials range in the market”.

A spokesman for Waitrose said: “We were surprised to hear that Asda is launching an essentials range as the ‘Essential Waitrose’ brand has been in use since 2009 and has built up a strong reputation for value, quality and higher welfare standards in that time.

“As we’ve also protected the name as a trade mark, we have raised this with Asda and are awaiting a response.”

The supermarket declined to say if it was considering a legal challenge against Asda. Asda declined to comment in response to Waitrose's statement.

It came as Asda said it was seeking to use the cost-of-living crisis to trump Sainsbury’s as the UK’s second largest supermarket by selling a wider range of low-price products.

Mohsin Issa, who paid £6.8bn for the chain with his brother Zuber and private equity firm TDR in 2020, said he wanted Asda to become one of the country’s leading grocers again.

The way to achieve this was by providing customers with “exceptional value”, he added.

Earlier this year the bosses of Tesco and Sainsbury's vowed to keep prices low for shoppers. The latter cut prices on 250 essentials such as meat, fruit and vegetables to match discounter Aldi in February.

Asda’s new range spans fresh meat, bakery, washing up liquid and lavatory paper.

Mr Issa said: “We understand that customers are increasingly worried about the cost of living and want help to keep their grocery bills in check.”

He said that their ambition for Asda was “to regain its position as the UK’s second largest grocery retailer” after the two chains have swapped the second and third place for years.

Sales at Asda were largely flat in the year to Dec 31, edging up just 0.5pc to £20.4bn and by 0.6pc on a like-for-like basis, excluding fuel.

Like-for-like sales fell by 2.6pc to £5.4bn in the fourth quarter compared to 2020, but were up 2.6pc compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Asda said its operating profit grew by 42pc to £693m, predominantly owing to a reduction in Covid-related costs.

Sainsbury's expects underlying profit before tax of at least £720m in the year to March 2022.

Mr Issa said: “We are pleased with the progress made in the six months since we officially took over the business and are confident we can achieve this long-term ambition by providing the customers with exceptional value.”

Recommended Stories

  • Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.

    When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It's important to note that the following chart doesn't refer to vaccines only. Moderna isn't involved in the coronavirus treatment space.

  • Experts: Here’s How Much You Should Have In Your Checking Account

    Checking accounts are the bedrock of personal finance in the United States. According to a recent GOBankingRates survey of more than 1,300 adults from all over the country, more than 95% of America...

  • 3 Signs It's Time to Stop Investing and Put More Money Into Savings

    When you keep your money locked up in a savings account, you earn minimal interest on it. When you invest your money in a brokerage account, on the other hand, you might enjoy a return that's five, six, or seven times more generous than what your savings account pays you -- or more. As a general rule of thumb, your emergency fund should have enough money to cover three to six months of essential bills.

  • A Week In Philadelphia, PA, On A $87,000 Salary

    Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.Today: an assistant professor who makes $87,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on a CSA box. Content Warning: This diary mentions a COVID death. Occupation: Assistant ProfessorIndustry: AcademiaAge: 33Location: Philadelphia, PASalary: $87,000Net Worth: $117,700 ($8,000

  • HSBC, Hong Kong's biggest lender, records increased deposits, loans in first quarter despite temporary closure of branches

    HSBC, the biggest lender in Hong Kong, recorded an increase in deposits and loans in the city during the first quarter, despite having up to 70 per cent of its local branches closed at the height of the latest Covid-19 outbreak. The bank's first-quarter personal loan drawdowns are expected to jump 50 per cent from a year ago, while deposits are estimated to rise by 5 per cent, according to Maggie Ng, head of wealth and personal banking at the Hong Kong office of HSBC. "Since many of our staff an

  • The Average Household Spends Over $5,000 a Month. How Do You Compare?

    The average U.S. household spends $5,000 every month on bills and expenses. How does your monthly spending compare?

  • Should You Use Your Credit Card To Pay Monthly Bills?

    Whether you should use your credit card to pay your monthly bills isn't a decision to be taken lightly. Instead, it's one that you should fully weigh the pros and cons of while taking into account...

  • 5 Steps To Save $10,000 in Six Months

    During the pandemic, the U.S. personal saving rate soared to 32.2% in April 2020, up from 12.7% just one month prior. But now that businesses are open and people are traveling and entertaining, you...

  • How to open or transfer an ISA for the new financial year

    What to look out for when opening or transferring your ISA before April 5.