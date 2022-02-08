New waiver guidance could help Michiganders who received unemployment overpayment letters

Waivers could be coming for many unemployment insurance claimants after the U.S. Department of Labor issued guidance Monday to state agencies for how to address overpayments when the claimant is not at fault.

There are five scenarios under which states may apply blanket waivers for overpayments, such as responding "no" to being able and available for work, or being approved for a higher weekly benefit amount than what they should have received.

Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency said in a news release it's reviewing how the categories apply to claims in Michigan, how many claims would qualify for waivers under this guidance and is determining how quickly the waivers could be issued.

A claimant's Michigan Web Account Manager account who was asked to requalify for benefits in July 2021.

"Michiganders should not be penalized for doing what was right at the time they applied for federal pandemic benefits," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a news release. Whitmer said the guidance follows her meeting with U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to discuss the need for waivers.

Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents have received overpayment letters over the past year after federal programs that increased the weekly benefit amount and expanded benefits to cover workers who traditionally wouldn't be eligible frequently evolved throughout the course of the pandemic. Eligibility criteria changed, and both claimants and state unemployment insurance agencies, including Michigan, made mistakes.

"As guidance evolved, states paid benefits — in some cases — to individuals who were not entitled to receive them, although the individuals were not at fault," a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor said.

States may apply blanket waiver of recovery of overpayments for claimants in these five scenarios:

A claimant responded “no” to being able and available for work and the PUA or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits were still issued payment for PUA or PEUC.

A claimant was eligible for payment but the agency mistakenly paid them more than they should have received.

The claimant responded “no” to being unemployed, partially unemployed or unable or unavailable to work due to the approved COVID-related reasons, and the state paid PUA. When asked to self-certify, the claimant didn't respond or confirmed that none of the approved COVID-related reasons applied. The state issued payment, resulting in overpayment for the week.

The claimant submitted required proof of earnings used to calculate the PUA benefit amount, and the agency calculated wrong, resulting in a higher weekly benefit amount under the PUA program.

The claimant submitted proof of self-employment earnings to establish eligibility for Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation Program and the state incorrectly processed the information, resulting in overpayment.

When states waive the recovery of overpayment, collection activities cease, the U.S. Department of Labor said. Fraudulent overpayments are exempt from waivers.

Michigan's UIA said it issued about 350,000 waivers earlier this year after nearly 700,000 claimants who received PUA benefits in the pandemic were told they would have to "requalify" for benefits.

Claimants will be notified of waiver determinations by letter and through their MiWAM accounts, the agency said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: New waiver guidance arrives for states that overpaid jobless benefits