Waivers for unemployment overpayments could start to roll out by end of the month

Waivers for many unemployment insurance claimants who were told they were overpaid benefits in the pandemic could be coming as soon as the end of the month, the director of Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency told state lawmakers Wednesday.

The agency expects to send out waivers by April 29 to about 382,000 claimants who received overpayment letters, Julia Dale, the director of the agency, said at a joint state House and Senate Oversight Committee hearing held in Lansing to discuss the findings of a recent state audit.

The 382,000 claimants who are expected to receive waivers represent 96% of the 398,000 claimants who were told Friday that collection activities such as wage garnishments and intercepting of State of Michigan tax refunds would be paused until at least May 7.

Julia Dale, the director of Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Dale said many of the claimants that will receive waivers in this wave received federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits. She said she hopes to have more information on when waivers could be coming for other claimants by the end of the week. Dale said guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor limits who can get a waiver.

State Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, asked why wage garnishments and other collection activities were already underway for some claimants before they've exhausted all of their opportunities to protest, appeal and request a waiver.

"How can that be?" asked Irwin. "How can we be moving forward against any of these folks given the backup at the agency that has caused folks not to be able to get through that gauntlet of protest, appeal, and then eventually request a waiver?"

Dale said, "That's an excellent question," but said due to ongoing litigation, she couldn't say anything more. A class action lawsuit was filed against the agency, and in March, the attorneys asked the Michigan Court of Claims to suspend collection activities. A state judge has not yet decided on whether to grant a preliminary injunction in the case.

The hearing was called to discuss the findings of a state audit released in March that found the agency routinely gave people previously convicted of fraud, embezzlement and similar financial crimes access to sensitive information. Bryan Weiler, the chief investigator for the Office of the Auditor General, and Scot Hazel, an investigative audit manager for the state auditor, answered committee questions about their findings.

After they answered questions for about an hour, Dale then answered questions for nearly two hours specifically about the audit and how she was addressing the findings, and also more broadly about the agency and its progress in sending out waivers and issuing a request for proposals for a new computer system to replace its current one.

"(The agency) has a long road to go in order to rebuild confidence," Dale said. "That’s not lost on me."

Dale laid out ways the agency has addressed some of the findings of the audit. For example, in response to the finding that the agency failed to nix access to sensitive information within two business days for 63 of 139 contractors who left their jobs by the end of 2020, Dale said she has limited the amount of access contract workers get to claimants' personal information.

In response to the finding that no staffing agencies were required to run background checks or provide background check information to the state, Dale said she just signed off on a new policy that requires criminal history checks and fingerprinting checks on all employees and contractors with access to confidential information.

